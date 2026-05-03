Razorbacks, Rebels Can't Figure Themselves Out and Neither Can Coaches

If you've watched the first two games of this weekend's series between No. 22 Arkansas and No. 17 Ole Miss, you've seen two programs that can't seem to figure out their own rosters from one game to the next.

The hitting's there, then it isn't. The pitching holds, then it doesn't. The defense looks sharp, then somebody boots a routine grounder in the third inning.

What's most striking isn't just that both teams keep cycling through the same patterns of inconsistency, it's that neither Dave Van Horn nor Ole Miss skipper Mike Bianco appears to have cracked the code on why it keeps happening.

At this point, the coaching staffs might as well be reading tea leaves.

Game 3 is set for Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. You can catch it on the SEC Network with Tom Hart and Chris Burke on the call.

It's a rubber match, it's Sunday afternoon and it's college baseball at its most unpredictable. What more do you need?

Now let's talk about what's made this series so strange and so entertaining all at once.

Series That's Gone Back and Forth Like a Metronome

Game 1 was all Arkansas.

The Razorbacks ran the Rebels off the field in run-rule fashion, blasting four home runs in a 12-2 beatdown that made Ole Miss look like a team that forgot to pack its gloves.

The Hogs' lineup was clicking, the pitching was sharp and Baum-Walker was rocking. It looked like it might be a short weekend for the visitors.

Then Saturday happened.

Ole Miss came back and reminded everyone why they're ranked 17th in the country.

The Rebels put up a five-spot in the very first inning, which is basically the baseball equivalent of walking into someone's house and rearranging their furniture before they've even offered you a seat.

From there, Ole Miss cruised to an 11-4 win behind 16 hits and three home runs, matching the Razorbacks' long ball total from a day earlier almost punch for punch.

Three home runs each across Games 1 and 2. One team wins 12-2. The other wins 11-4.

You could practically swap the uniforms and get the same result.

The Pitching Mirror

Here's where it gets really interesting.

Look at the starting pitchers for Sunday's rubber match and you'll see the same parallel lines that have defined this whole series.

Arkansas sends out right-hander Gabe Gaeckle, who comes in at 5-3 with a 4.34 ERA.

Ole Miss counters with right-hander Taylor Rabe at 3-3 with a 4.24 ERA. We're talking about a one-tenth of a point ERA difference.

These two guys aren't just similar on paper, they're practically roommates statistically.

Neither one has been dominant, neither one has been a disaster.

They've each been exactly the kind of pitcher who could give you six quality innings or get tagged for four in the third and you won't know which version shows up until he's already on the mound.

That uncertainty is actually part of what makes this matchup worth watching.

Camden Kozeal's 14th home run of the season pic.twitter.com/aRwVGtYLvv — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 2, 2026

When Defense Decides to Take Day Off

Both teams have had their moments this series where the defensive play looked less like a ranked SEC program and more like a pickup game at a city park.

Balls that should've been routine, throws that went to the wrong zip code, the kind of stuff that makes the third-base coach cover his face with his hat.

College baseball has always had that element of unpredictability baked in, but when two teams with nearly identical records and nearly identical pitching ERAs start compounding errors with inconsistent hitting, you get scorelines that look like they belong in a different sport.

Arkansas enters Game 3 at 31-17 overall and 12-11 in SEC play. Ole Miss comes in at 31-16 overall and 21-11 in conference play. That's dead even in the league.

One game separates them in the win column. One game. They've essentially had the same season.

Every stumble the Hogs have had, the Rebels have had one just like it somewhere else on the schedule.

Camden Kozeal's 14th home run of the season pic.twitter.com/aRwVGtYLvv — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 2, 2026

What to Watch for Sunday

The hitting in this series has been streaky for both sides. Games 1 and 2 featured offensive explosions, but those didn't come consistently, they came in bunches, usually when one defense had a bad inning or one pitcher left a mistake out over the plate.

Whoever can avoid that kind of multi-run inning early on Sunday is going to have a real advantage.

Given that Ole Miss jumped on Arkansas for five runs in the first inning of Game 2, you'd better believe Van Horn's team will be paying close attention to how Rabe starts.

On the flip side, Rebel hitters will be watching Gaeckle's first few batters very closely. First-inning defense and first-pitch strikes could decide everything before the third out of the opening frame.

Nolan Souza is a name to track for the Hogs.

He's been one of the more active baserunners in this series and brings an element of speed that can change innings in ways that don't always show up in the box score.

Kuhio Aloy's seventh home run of the season pic.twitter.com/uQRolTrdEa — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 2, 2026

Bigger Picture for the SEC Standings

Both of these programs are sitting at the .500 mark or just above it in conference play heading into Sunday.

For both teams, a series win means genuine momentum heading toward the final stretch of the regular season and the SEC Tournament.

A series loss doesn't end anything, but it tightens the window for positioning.

The Razorbacks have shown they can put up a crooked number in a hurry — see Game 1 — but they've also shown they can give up a big inning before the lineup card is fully settled in your hand — see Game 2, first inning.

Same story on the other side of the diamond.

Maika Niu's sixth home run of the season pic.twitter.com/B1FdhBJ1Ac — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 2, 2026

How to Watch and Listen

Game: No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels Date: Sunday, May 3

Sunday, May 3 First Pitch: 2 p.m.

2 p.m. Venue: Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart and Chris Burke)

SEC Network (Tom Hart and Chris Burke) Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter) statewide including 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter) statewide including 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. Starting Pitchers: Arkansas — RHP Gabe Gaeckle (5-3, 4.34 ERA), Ole Miss — RHP Taylor Rabe (3-3, 4.24 ERA)