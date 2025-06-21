Arkansas freshman hits portal after one season with program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has lost its first player to the transfer portal that actually appeared in games during the 2025 season.
Infielder Gabe Fraser announced his intentions to transfer on Instagram Saturday night.
Fraser appeared in 28 games in his lone season with the Razorbacks, making 12 of his 13 starts at second base.
He was used mostly as a pinch-runner early in the season before an infield spot opened up with second baseman Nolan Souza suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Fraser
The freshman, originally from Westminster, California, started five games in a row in mid-April, including both midweek games against Arkansas-Little Rock and the SEC series on the road against Florida.
Fraser then lost his spot in the starting lineup, when Cam Kozeal shifted back to his more natural position at second base and Reese Robinett was inserted for the stretch run to the semifinals of the College World Series.
In 52 at-bats, Fraser hit .250 with one homer and 12 runs batted in. His lone homer came on March 25 in a midweek game against Missouri State, where he hit a go-ahead grand slam. Arkansas would go on to lose 14-13 in extra innings.
He also had a double, a triple and two stolen bases to go along with six walks and 11 strikeouts.
A highly touted recruit coming out of Orange Lutheran High School, Fraser was ranked No. 144 overall in the class of 2024, according to Perfect Game.
He went to the same high school as LSU freshman Derek Curiel, who was the first baserunner in LSU's three-run bottom of the ninth that ultimately ended the Razorbacks' season on an RBI single from Jared Jones.
Fraser becomes the first player to enter the portal that actually appeared in games for Arkansas in 2025. Previously, freshman pitchers Luke Williams and Tag Andrews entered, but neither recorded an official stat as a Razorback.
Coach Dave Van Horn will have some serious reloading to do in the infield, even without the departure of Fraser. Both shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and third baseman Brent Iredale are on MLB.com's Top 200 draft prospects list, with Aloy as a projected first rounder. In the latest mock draft, Aloy is the 17th overall pick, going to the Chicago Cubs.
They are expected to sign in next month's MLB draft and forgo the remainder of their eligibility.
Kozeal and Souza are both true juniors and are not draft-eligible until 2026. Robinett could enter the draft because he redshirted his sophomore season in 2024, but Arkansas will need some infield help out of the portal no matter what happens.
The Razorbacks are yet to pick a commitment in the 2025 portal cycle from a position player. The only two commitments that Arkansas has are a pair of pitchers, Jackson Wells from Little Rock and Ethan McElvain from Vanderbilt.
The portal is open to all players and will remain that way until July 1.