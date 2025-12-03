Louisville vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Player to Watch for Wednesday, Dec. 3
One of the ACC’s last three undefeated teams will hit the road to take on John Calipari and company on Wednesday. No. 6 Arkansas is set to visit No. 25 Arkansas as a 2.5-point favorite. The Cardinals are living up to their preseason expectations and can continue to do so by taking down their second ranked opponent this year.
Louisville has comfortably handled business against every team it’s faced this season. It boasts the ACC’s top scoring offense and only three players in the conference are averaging more points per game (20.1) than Ryan Conwell. Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas is leading the Razorbacks in points per game (17.6) despite his recent move to the bench. Can the Cardinals remain undefeated?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Louisville vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Odd via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Louisville: -2.5 (-115)
- Arkansas: +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Louisville: -162
- Arkansas: +134
Total
- 165.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Louisville vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 3
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Louisville record: 7-0
- Arkansas: 5-2
Louisville vs. Arkansas Player to Watch
Mikel Brown Jr.: Brown is second in points per game (17.0) on Louisville and leads his team in assists per game (6.0). The freshman guard has fallen short of 40 percent shooting in three straight games but did torch No. 18 Kentucky for a career-high 29 points. He can rise to the occasion again against Arkansas on Wednesday and his performance could very well decide the outcome of this matchup.
Louisville vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Louisville and Arkansas have limited experience playing away from home this season. The Cardinals are 5-2 against the spread while the Razorbacks are 4-3. The visitors appear to be the more well-rounded team, though.
Louisville isn’t only exceptional on offense, as only No. 4 Duke is giving up fewer points per game (63.0) in the ACC. Arkansas is bringing its most prolific scorer off the bench and could fall behind early against the team that ranks second in the country in made triples per game (13.3).
The Cardinals can secure another convincing win and cover the spread to improve to 8-0.
Pick: Under 165.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
