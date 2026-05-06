Arkansas Not Hosting Regional But Where They Probably Go Instead

We're getting to the point there's no need to be anything but completely straight up about Arkansas' postseason.

The dream of hosting an NCAA Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium isn't happening this season and it's time for Razorback fans to make peace with that fact.

That's not really a complete negative on this team. It's just where things stand with two weekend series left on the schedule before the postseason begins.

The latest projections from both D1Baseball and Baseball America dropped on Tuesday and neither one has the Hogs anywhere near a top-eight national seed.

They're not hosting. They're packing bags and flying south to Tallahassee, Florida, where Florida State is projected to run a regional as the one-seed.

That's the reality. And honestly, it's not the worst situation in the world.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in dugout against UT Arlington. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The Numbers Don't Lie

Both publications have Arkansas slotted in as the two-seed in the Florida State regional. D1Baseball pegs the Hogs as the 20th overall seed in the country.

Baseball America has them a touch lower at 23rd overall. Florida State comes in as the 13th overall seed according to D1Baseball and the 10th according to Baseball America.

Neither outlet is projecting Arkansas as a team that's knocking on the door of hosting.

The Hogs are a good team. They're a tournament team.

But they're not a host team right now and the most honest Razorback fans already know it.

The two projections differ on who'd fill out the bottom half of the Tallahassee regional bracket.

D1Baseball has East Carolina as the three-seed and North Florida as the four. Arkansas fans might remember East Carolina as the program that gave up Zach Root, last year's ace the Hogs grabbed out of the transfer portal.

Baseball America goes a different direction entirely, projecting Michigan as the three-seed and Pennsylvania as the four.

Arkansas has some history with Michigan specifically. The two programs met at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in back-to-back early seasons. The Razorbacks beat the Wolverines 4-3 in 2024 and followed that up with an 8-6 win in 2025.

If it ends up being Michigan in Tallahassee, at least there's some familiarity there.

Arkansas Razorbacks Kuhio Aloy before game against Missouri. | Arkansas Communications

What Comes After Tallahassee

If Arkansas advances out of the regional, the destination for a super regional depends on which projection you trust.

None of them have that Super Regional in Fayetteville being a possibility worth mentioning.

Baseball America pairs the Tallahassee regional with a Kansas regional, which they project to house Kansas, Oregon, Kentucky and Wright State.

D1Baseball takes a different view, linking Tallahassee with a Texas regional that includes the Longhorns, Miami (FL), Western Carolina and Tarleton State.

Either path would be a tough road. But that's postseason baseball in the SEC era. Nobody said it'd be easy.

Arkansas Razorbacks Camden Kozeal in game against Missouri State in Springfield, Mo. | Arkansas Communications

Two Series Left to Change Narrative

Here's the thing — this team still has runway. The Hogs have home games against Oklahoma coming up this week, with first pitch set for Friday at 6 p.m. streaming on SEC Network+. After that, it's a road series at Kentucky before the schedule closes out.

Then it's off to Hoover, Ala., for the SEC Tournament.

What happens in those three stretches of games could nudge the projections, but let's be realistic about the ceiling here.

The Hogs would need a dramatic run to climb into hosting territory and even the most devoted fans in the Baum-Walker seats aren't counting on that.

Arkansas Razorbacks' designated hitter Zack Stewart after reaching base against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a game at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Bigger Picture for Diamond Hogs

This Arkansas team earned its postseason spot the right way.

The Ole Miss series last weekend was a statement moment.

Christian Turner's two-run walk-off home run to clinch the series was exactly the kind of play that builds momentum heading into June.

The Hogs are a tournament team. They're a team with talent, with pieces that can win on the road and make noise in a regional.

Heading to Tallahassee as a two-seed isn't a sentence. It's an opportunity.

The fans who've been around long enough know that road regionals can be won.

They can be won and super regionals can be taken on the road too. The 2022 team didn't need to host to make a run.

So yes, let go of the hosting dream for 2026. It's over. But the season isn't.

The Diamond Hogs still have a chance to do something worth talking about and it starts Friday in Fayetteville before moving down the road to Hoover and then wherever Selection Monday sends them.

Tallahassee might not be Fayetteville. But it's still baseball.

And this team's still playing it.

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