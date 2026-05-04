Arkansas Razorbacks Face Three Most Destructive Letters in College Sports

When Arkansas baseball fans woke up this morning, blood still pumping from the excitement of freshman Christian Turner's improbable walk-off home run to take the series against No. 17 Ole Miss, they were excited to see what progress the Hogs certainly made in all the measurements that go into determining what seed a team will get in the NCAA Tournament.

There were some they already knew the moment the ball left the bat with Nolan Souza on base Sunday evening to secure a 5-4 win. Arkansas pushed its overall record to 32-17 and a 13-11 SEC record, which is currently good enough to be in a complicated three-way tie for sixth in the nation's toughest conference.

Then the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings came out and the Hogs found themselves at No. 17, one spot below an Arizona State team that went 2-1 this weekend against Central Florida.

It all sounds like enough for the Razorbacks to find themselves squarely in position to make a run at hosting one of the 16 regional sites over the final two weekends of the schedule against Oklahoma and at Kentucky.

However, there's that one measurement that has haunted Arkansas across all sports for the past several years — RPI. Back in 2022, the Razorbacks basketball team had a much better overall record and SEC record in comparison to LSU.

Despite this and the fact Eric Musselman's Hogs took Will Wade's Tigers down three times, the RPI refused over and over to put Arkansas over LSU as Selection Sunday loomed. Meanwhile, this seasson, RPI has been equally as confusing in softball, although in a positive way.

There the Razorbacks have ranked No. 1 in the nation on and off for quite a while now when it comes to RPI. This is despite Arkansas being the No. 7 seed in the SEC softball Tournament this week.

However, this is a little more understandable. The SEC is the true power conference when it comes to softball and among these monsters, Arkansas stands alone in terms of strength of schedule.

Much of this is because the Razorbacks got all the hard teams like No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 5 Texas on their schedule while the teams above them in the standings got to avoid a lot of the elite teams to play against the bottom of the conference instead. In fact, Arkansas split the combined series against the Sooners and Longhorns, 3-3, despite being on the road at Norman and at Austin en route to head coach Courtney Deifel's 400th win.

That is something Hogs fans can at least kind of get their head around. What they won't be able to process is how Arkansas dropped two spots after going a combined 3-1 against Northwestern and No. 17 Ole Miss the week after the Razorbacks put together the same record against Missouri State and a hapless Mizzou team that bounced Arkansas out of CoMo for its first home SEC win of the year.

That's right. Winning a series over a terrible Mizzou team on the road in an empty baseball stadium is much more valuable than taking down No. 17 Ole Miss, a potential NCAA regional host, in Baum-Walker.

Missouri State is highly respected, but getting a win over an unranked Bears team at home in the middle of the week can't carry that much weight, even with their No. 23 RPI and No. 2 seed projection. How Arkansas fell from No. 28 to No. 30 in RPI is absolutely mind blowing.

Razorbacks fans should be able to enjoy the high of Sunday's win. It's a microcosm of every baseball movie ever made, just without an actual championship on the line in the moment.

It was the "Captain America" of baseball. A 180-pound freshman steps up to the plate, thrown into the moment he never should have been in as the result of having to pinch run, then summons the type of power only comic books based vita rays and a big of super solder serum can provide.

The young man who hasn't swung a bat in a game since early April, roughly a month, then socks Ole Miss right in the jaw with a 400+ foot home run to center that, despite the wind, everyone knew was gone right away. The beating Turner took from his fellow Razorbacks afterward was enough to summon the many fights a skinny Steve Rogers lost over and over again, leading to his catch phrase "I can do this all day!"

We can't get enough of this moment!



Let's see all your angles from Baum ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/e0nyPhkS15 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 4, 2026

Voice of the Razorbacks, Phil Elson, even publicly declared Turner a hero in his call of the moment. But Arkansas can't fully bask in the freshman's heroics.

Instead of enjoying how the moment catapulted the Hogs from No. 22 to No. 17, a spot that guarantees consideration for hosting a regional, they now have to worry whether another drop in RPI is going to drag Arkansas out of the conversation.

Committee member 1: Well, it says here they swept No. 19 Alabama on the road, snapping an 18-game win streak when the Tide were at their hottest. That's really good. The even went a combined 4-2 against Alabama and No. 5 Georgia in back-to-back weeks. That looks great on a resume.

Committee member 2: Looks like they took a series from No. 11 Mississippi State also and that win over Missouri State looks pretty solid. I'm a big fan of that stadium of theirs too. It's perfectly built to host whatever our most watchable regional might happen to be.

Committee member 3: I see your excitement and I understand why, but don't start trying to get the travel agent to redirect potential trips to Hattisburg, Mississippi or Morgantown, West Virginia and their combined populations of 78,000 people who happen to live near very few hotels.

See, their non-conference schedule isn't that impressive. It looks like Dave Van Horn tried. TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, those are traditionally good swings. However, their best non-conference wins look like Missouri State and Tarleton State.

And this RPI is a huge problem. At one point they were around 60. They dug themselves out a little bit, but started sinking again after beating Ole Miss. It's just not a good sign.

We're going to need to talk about this. The Hogs' schedule may just be too weak to be a No. 1 seed.

That's not the conversation Arkansas wants happening. Van Horn wants to talk about his team getting driven toward the non-conference schedule and RPI.

The good news should be, although this series with Ole Miss proved it may not be, that if Arkansas can get at least a split with Oklahoma and Kentucky and snag a win at the SEC Tournament, then the Hogs should be able to control the discussion.

At that point, RPI shouldn't be as big of a factor and the talk will be about big series win after big series win and how nice Baum-Walker Stadium looks on television this time of year. Let's just say if it comes down to how nice the grass looks, the grounds crew there will easily lift the Razorbacks over the hump.

It's a big, beautiful field with lots of hotels in the surrounding cities. That's where Van Horn wants the discussion.

Big wins and a quality, drama free hosting environment. Not RPI.

RPI is the kind of thing that tells you a team that lost head-to-head three straight times this season while having a much worse overall and conference record is way better than you. Somehow it's one of the worst indicators of future success, yet it carries so much weight.

It drives Arkansas fans insane and it would do much more if it ends up being why the Razorbacks don't get to host this year.

And for the record, the Hogs went to the Elite 8 where they lost to No. 2 seed Duke by single digits after being told beating LSU three times wasn't enough to say they were better than the Tigers. Meanwhile, LSU followed an SEC Tournament loss to Arkansas with a loss to No. 11 seed Iowa State in the opening round before eventually firing Wade for reasons not associated with losing to the Razorbacks too much.

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