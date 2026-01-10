Arkansas starts preseason work with answers forming, questions remaining

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas officially begins preseason practices Monday, moving the Razorbacks from winter workouts into full preparation mode for the 2026 season.

The opening week brings familiar expectations and a few notable questions, particularly around pitching roles and defensive alignment, as coach Dave Van Horn begins shaping the roster that will open play in mid-February.

Coming off a season that ended with another deep postseason run, Arkansas enters preseason work focused less on rebuilding and more on refining. The Razorbacks believe they have enough experience and depth to compete immediately, but some decisions still need to be made.

One of the clearest storylines involves how the pitching staff will be deployed, especially when it comes to one of the program’s most electric arms.

Gabe Gaeckle spent much of last season working out of the bullpen, handling significant innings as a freshman and earning national recognition in that role. That usage may have been effective, but Arkansas now sees a different path forward.

Van Horn made it clear that the right-hander’s future lies in the rotation.

“It would be big for our team mentally that we knew that he was a guy that we all know he is,” Van Horn said. “His stuff is brilliant, honestly. I’d say that that’s the guy. No more bullpen. Let’s go. It’s your time.”

The decision reflects both confidence in Gaeckle’s ability and the Razorbacks’ belief that his ceiling is higher as a starter. Preseason practice will be used to build stamina, rhythm and routine ahead of the season opener.

Arkansas opens the year Feb. 13 against Oklahoma State at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, part of the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, giving the coaching staff a firm deadline to sort out roles.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in fall scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Shortstop competition highlights preseason questions

While the pitching plan is coming into focus, the infield presents a more open discussion — particularly at shortstop.

In more than two decades at Arkansas, Van Horn has never opened a season with a true freshman as the everyday shortstop. This preseason, that possibility exists.

Freshman Carson Brumbaugh, a highly rated recruit, is part of the conversation after a strong fall. Brumbaugh arrived as a two-way player and showed flashes both offensively and on the mound, but the coaching staff has narrowed his focus.

“We’re not going to try and stress him out doing both,” Van Horn said. “He’s a young player at a primo position. You’ve got to take care of him.”

Brumbaugh’s competition includes transfer TJ Pompey, and Van Horn emphasized that the staff is in evaluation mode rather than rushing to a decision.

The shortstop spot is demanding both physically and mentally, and Arkansas is prioritizing consistency over experimentation.

The fact the position is open at all underscores the confidence the staff has in its younger players, even while acknowledging the challenges that come with early responsibility.

Preseason practice will determine whether Arkansas sticks with experience or breaks precedent.

Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick during intrasquad scrimmages | Nilsen Roman -Hogs on SI Images

Preseason honors and roster health

Arkansas entered preseason practice with several players receiving national recognition. Gaeckle earned Second-Team All-America honors from Perfect Game, while outfielder Maika Niu landed on the Third Team.

Catcher Ryder Helfrick, however, was left off the list, something Van Horn didn’t overlook.

“You’ve seen the bat get better and better since he walked in the door to now one of our best hitters,” Van Horn said. “One of the best catchers in the country, even though Perfect Game forgot about him.”

Van Horn pointed to Helfrick’s leadership, defensive skills and pitch-calling ability, framing the omission as motivation rather than a slight that needs correcting.

Health also remains part of the preseason picture. Infielder Nolan Souza continues his recovery from a torn labrum, with no firm timeline established.

“I don’t even know if he’s 80%,” Van Horn said. “He’s probably, in his mind, going to be 100% Feb. 13.”

Outfielder Brenton Clark underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the 2026 season, with hopes of returning in 2027. Infielder Kuhio Aloy dealt with mono and then the flu during the offseason but is expected to be available moving forward.

None of the updates were framed as long-term concerns, but they factor into early roster planning.

Preseason practice is about repetition, evaluation and patience. Arkansas has time to sort through its questions, but not much margin to waste it.

The Razorbacks begin that process Monday, knowing that February comes quickly.

