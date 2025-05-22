Arkansas trying to maintain flexibility; benefits from SEC Tournament format
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is very familiar with its SEC quarterfinal opponent and starting pitcher.
The Razorbacks have already faced righty Riley Maddox in game two of its series when Ole Miss and the Hogs faced off SEC opening weekend.
Gabe Gaeckle started that game opposite Maddox, a game that the Razorbacks won 12-3. As a benefit of receiving the double bye, Zach Root will start opposite Maddox.
Arkansas will play a maximum of three games, which could set up just like a normal SEC weekend.
"[We] just get a little more rest on the front end of it," coach Dave Van Horn said. "We're set up. We don't feel like we're extending anybody or overdoing it, If you get to play three, you get an opportunity to play another weekend series, in a way."
Arkansas is also trying to keep the regional in mind, given the way that the season has ended the past two years.
Keeping the pitchers in line could make the difference between a third straight regional exit and a deeper postseason run.
"We're thinking about next weekend a lot." Van Horn said. "We're lining up our pitching where we can throw them Friday or Saturday if they throw Friday or Saturday here. We could flip them. We could throw somebody else on Friday."
Aiden Jimenez will move back to the bullpen after a spot start against Tennessee.
Arkansas and Ole Miss have plenty of familiarity with each other, with both coaches being at their respective programs for over 20 years.
Rebels coach Mike Bianco has been with the Rebels since 2001.
"We know what their tendencies are," Van Horn said. "We know Ole Miss. They’re one of our common opponents. So we know all their players.
"We recruit against them all the time. We just seem to be on a lot of the same kids. So a lot of familiarity and I’m sure they feel the same way about us."
Of the teams that the Razorbacks faced in 2025, Van Horn has faced Ole Miss 83 times in his tenure at Arkansas, the most of any team.
Van Horn is 39-44 in those games, including 7-7 in neutral site games.
As with most of the series history under DVH, most of the success has come recently. The Razorbacks are 15-6 in the last 21 games against the Rebels.
The two teams have split the last four matchups in Hoover.
First pitch between Ole Miss and Arkansas is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday. All games prior to the championship will be broadcast on SEC Network.
The winner of the matchup will face the winner of LSU and Texas A&M in the semifinal. It could create an interesting dynamic should the Aggies advance.
They are just one of three teams in the SEC currently not in Baseball America's field of 64. They've already upset No. 11 Mississippi State and No. 6 Auburn as the No. 14 seed. The Aggies are currently listed as the next four out.