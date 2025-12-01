SEC Shorts perfectly captures Arkansas cry for attention, false report of hire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This week on "SEC Shorts," the theme once again is the wild insanity that came with the various coaching searches going on. Of course, much of the drama was driven by the whole Lane Kiffin going to LSU bit that literally made the SEC Network's Marty Smith a hostage in what looked like a cow pasture that doubles as an airport in Mississippi.
However, there was plenty of other hiring drama as other schools tried to snatch up their future head coaches with most fan bases being left in disappointment. Even Kentucky jumped into the shallow pool of candidates at the last minute.
As Arkansas fans watched, it appeared they were forgotten once again, but those who held on past the regular Kirk Herbstreit bank commercial were rewarded. There the team at "SEC Shorts" captured the full emotional roller coaster of the Razorbacks search complete with the inaccurate report out of Little Rock that South Florida's Alex Golesh had been hired along with the confused response from Hogs fans at who actually got the job.