Can the Razorbacks Finally Win in Tuscaloosa? The Streak Says No

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Arkansas needs something to change and they need it to change fast.

The 22-ranked Razorbacks (21-13, 5-7 SEC) heads to Tuscaloosa this weekend for a three-game series against No. 8 Alabama (26-8, 8-4 SEC) at Sewell–Thomas Stadium.

The Hogs don't just need a win. they need a statement.

With a 5-7 conference record, Arkansas is fighting to stay relevant in a stacked SEC and a series against a top-10 opponent on the road is about as tough a test as there is in college baseball.

The Razorbacks' road struggles in conference play have been a real problem. Their most recent SEC road trip didn't go the way coach Dave Van Horn would've drawn it up.

Arkansas dropped Game 1 at Auburn badly, falling 10-2 to the Tigers. The Hogs showed some fight by taking Game 2, 3-2, but Auburn shut the door in the series finale with an 8-3 victory.

It was the kind of trip that leaves a program searching for answers going into the following weekend.

Before the Auburn series, Arkansas did pick up a confidence boost.

The Razorbacks handled in-state rival Little Rock on Tuesday with a clean 7-0 shutout win, a result that should provide at least a little momentum heading into what figures to be a difficult three-game stretch in Alabama.

No. 8 Crimson Tide Run-Rules Samford 16-2, Coach Vaughn Earns 100th Win at Alabama



🔗: https://t.co/XxzQW07iLB#RollTide pic.twitter.com/rv1ZO1ozvR — Alabama Baseball (@AlabamaBSB) April 8, 2026

What Arkansas Is Walking into

The Crimson Tide aren't exactly in a slump. Alabama is rolling.

The Tide crushed Samford 16-2 in just seven innings on Tuesday and their last conference series showed they can win close games.

Against No. 16 Oklahoma on the road, Alabama took Game 1 by a score of 10-7 then dropped Game 2, 4-2, before closing out the series with a tight 3-2 win in the finale.

Alabama coach Rob Vaughn is in his third season leading the program. He's compiled a 100-50 overall record and a 37-35 mark in SEC play. Last season, Vaughn's squad went 41-18 with a 16-14 conference record and punched a ticket to an NCAA Regional.

The Tide's program is trending up, which makes this weekend's matchup even more important for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

History Between the Programs

Arkansas and Alabama have a long and closely contested history on the diamond.

The two programs have met 104 times and the Tide hold a narrow 55-49 edge in the all-time series.

Under Van Horn, the Hogs are 38-31 overall against Alabama, but the Hogs have struggled specifically in Tuscaloosa, going just 15-18 at Sewell–Thomas Stadium.

Sewell–Thomas Stadium holds 8,500 fans and on a weekend when the Tide are ranked eighth in the country, it figures to be a lively atmosphere.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Hunter Dietz throws against UT Arlington. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Pitching Matchups to Watch

The pitching setups are set for at least the first two games of the series.

On Friday, Arkansas will send left-hander Hunter Dietz (3-2, 3.70 ERA) to the mound against Alabama right-hander Tyler Fay (6-2, 4.07 ERA). Saturday's matchup features Arkansas left-hander Cole Gibler (3-0, 2.57 ERA) going against Alabama left-hander Zane Adams (4-2, 4.07 ERA).

Gibler's unbeaten record and sharp ERA make him one of the more intriguing pitching stories for the Hogs this season. Sunday's starter for Arkansas is still to be announced, while Alabama will counter with right-hander Myles Upchurch (4-2, 3.60 ERA).

How to Watch and Listen

Game 1 — Friday, April 10

First pitch at 6 p.m.

Friday, April 10 First pitch at 6 p.m. Game 2 — Saturday, April 11

First pitch at 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 First pitch at 4 p.m. Game 3 — Sunday, April 12

First pitch at 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 First pitch at 1 p.m. Where: Sewell–Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama (capacity 8,500)

Sewell–Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama (capacity 8,500) TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ (available at secsports.com/watch)

SEC Network+ (available at secsports.com/watch) Radio: The Razorback Sports Network (RSN) will carry all three games. It will be available on ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. Fans can listen online at HitThatLine.com in broadcast markets.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Cole Gibler delivers a throw against the Tennessee Volunteers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-Hogs On SI Images

Critical Stretch for the Hogs

At 5-7 in the SEC, Arkansas can't afford to let this series slip away. The Razorbacks know what's at stake.

Conference standing matters when postseason positioning is decided and dropping back-to-back road series would make an already-tight situation much harder to manage down the stretch.

Cole Gibler's performance Saturday could be a turning point for this team if Arkansas manages to split or take Game 1 on Friday.

A guy with a 2.57 ERA and a 3-0 record gives the Hogs a real opportunity to win the middle game and put pressure on Alabama heading into Sunday.

Whether the Razorbacks can hold things together on a difficult road depends on whether their pitchers can limit the damage against a Tide lineup that just dropped 16 runs on an opponent in a shortened game.

Van Horn has built the Hogs into a consistent national program, but the road record in Tuscaloosa tells a story.

This weekend is a chance to rewrite a little bit of it.

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