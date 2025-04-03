Pitcher's Breakout Season on Hold; Razorbacks Hoping for Stretch Run Return
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' offense takes most of the glamor for the team's 27-3 start with an 8-1 record in SEC play. However, the middle relief core remains the backbone of a Razorbacks pitching staff that once again ranks in the top three of the SEC and eighth nationally in ERA (3.54).
Lefty Parker Coil was spearheading the charge, but a back injury will force him to miss at least all of April. He was coach Dave Van Horn's most used reliever in non-conference play with nine innings and he did not allow an earned run.
Even after 10 days since his last appearance, Coil is still second among relievers in total innings (15) and leads the team in ERA (0.60). He also threw an immaculate inning against Charlotte March 2.
The injury is an unfortunate roadblock for someone who finally turned the corner. The previous two seasons, Coil was used sparingly in leverage situations and amassed a 6.86 ERA in 40 2/3 innings.
Van Horn left the door open for Coil to return at some point in May.
"It’s tough for him," Van Horn said. "All of a sudden he’s gone from making the travel squad as a sophomore and pitching here and there, to being one of our main pitchers, being a guy that comes in and throws strikes. He’s developed another pitch or two in the last year. Went out and played summer ball, got better. Feel bad for him."
Coil replaced Stone Hewlett from the 2024 team as the lefty specialist effortlessly. Hewlett, another overlooked middle inning reliever, pitched to a 1.54 ERA through mid-May.
The injury leaves a gaping hole in Arkansas' bullpen. Coil served a bigger role on the team than a one batter lefty specialist.
Seven of his 10 outings were multiple innings. Cole Gibler and Colin Fisher are now both elevated to larger roles.
According to Van Horn, Fisher came out of the pen against Grambling in North Little Rock because his role will mirror a relief role that he inherited at Dickey-Stephens Park. Fisher's role changing also had a domino effect, throwing Tate McGuire into a starting role for the first time.
"We could use him that way this weekend as well and going forward for a while," Van Horn said. "Those two lefties have to pick up the pace for us a little bit."
Arkansas looks to hold serve in a tight SEC race against 0-9 Missouri. Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia the top three teams in the country and are all 8-1 in the SEC.
"They don’t really care what the other team’s record is," Van Horn said. "They just play,"
First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on SEC Network, although there is rain in the forecast for all three days of the series.