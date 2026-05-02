Dietz Strikes Out Nine as Razorbacks Run Ole Miss Out of Fayetteville

Hunter Dietz showed up at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday night and made it clear he's one of the best pitchers in the SEC.

The left-hander struck out nine Ole Miss batters in six innings and gave Arkansas exactly the kind of performance it needed in the series opener.

The Razorbacks didn't waste it. They blasted four home runs and sent 10,676 fans home early with a 12-2 run-rule victory over the No. 17 Rebels.

The game was over early and it wasn't really close.

Arkansas jumped ahead three runs in the second inning and never looked back. By the time the seventh inning rolled around and Kuhio Aloy doubled home Nolan Souza to end it, the Hogs had run up one of their cleanest performances of the season in SEC play.

They moved to 12-10 in conference games and showed exactly what this lineup can do when it's clicking on all cylinders.

For Dietz, the night was a showcase of what's made him the SEC strikeout leader. He now sits at 101 punchouts on the season. a number that stands alone at the top of the conference.

Eight of his nine strikeouts Friday came on called third strikes, meaning Ole Miss hitters weren't just missing his pitches. They were watching them go by.

"Good as always," said Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick of Dietz's outing. "I thought he competed hard in the zone with multiple pitches. It's hard to plan for when you got a guy that throws as good of stuff as he does. Throwing as many strikes as he does, it's really fun catching."

Dietz's start didn't open cleanly. He fell behind leadoff hitter Hayden Federico 3-0 before settling in and going on to strike out the side to end the first inning. Federico never swung the bat.

Neither did Tristan Bissetta or Jud Utermark. All three went down on called strikes. That set the tone for the entire evening.

"It's really just staying true to who you are," Dietz said after the game. "I feel like I throw a lot of strikes. Just because I'm down 3-0...doesn't really change anything except the mindset. Just get in the zone and make them hit it. Like, if I'm going to walk him, I'm not going to make it a four-pitch walk."

That mindset carried through six innings. He allowed four hits and walked four batters but worked around trouble each time, leaving six Ole Miss runners stranded.

He threw 98 total pitches and 61 of them were strikes. Utermark tagged him for a solo home run in the sixth inning — the only real blemish on an otherwise commanding start.

Razorbacks Offense Explodes Early

The Arkansas offense gave Dietz plenty of room to work. The Hogs scored three runs in the second inning on a TJ Pompey three-run homer off Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott.

Pompey drove the ball into the Hog Pen on a changeup and the lead was 3-0 before many fans had settled into their seats.

Camden Kozeal picked things up from there. The slugger connected in the third inning for a 422-foot blast that landed on top of the building beyond the right field wall.

His long ball pushed the advantage to 5-0 and chased any early doubt about how this night was going to go.

Aloy added his own moment in the fourth. The switch-hitter connected on a ball that registered 115 miles per hour off the bat and cleared the center field wall at a 15-degree launch angle.

That's a line drive that just kept going. His lead-off shot made it 6-0 and capped a rough evening for Elliott, who gave up six runs on five hits in three innings of work while walking three and recording just two strikeouts.

Arkansas had seen enough of the senior left-hander and chased him from the game in the fourth inning.

Aloy finished the night 3-for-4 and raised his season batting average to .303. He got one of those hits in the seventh inning — a run-scoring double to right field that ended the game under the mercy rule with the score at 12-2.

like a wild band of HAWGS 🐗 pic.twitter.com/PUFtM5jcd4 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 2, 2026

Helfrick Homers to Break It Open

After Utermark cut into the lead with his solo shot in the sixth, Arkansas responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning to put things completely out of reach.

Souza started the rally with a leadoff triple to center field. Aloy drove him in on a ground ball to first base. A hit-by-pitch and a fielding error allowed another run to score before Maika Niu singled to center to bring in a third.

Then came Helfrick.

The Arkansas catcher — the same guy who'd been talking up Dietz all night — launched a three-run home run over the right field wall to push the score to 11-1.

It was Helfrick's 15th home run of the season, which leads the team. Four home runs on the night. Nine runs from the long ball alone.

The Hogs were 4-for-7 in at-bats to lead off innings and finished with just two runners left on base all night.

Cooper Dossett came in from the bullpen for the seventh inning and allowed a solo homer to Austin Fawley to make it 11-2, but by that point the game's outcome had been decided for a long time.

Arkansas will look to take the series on Saturday when the Hogs send sophomore left-hander Cole Gibler (4-1, 2.91 ERA) to the mound against Ole Miss sophomore right-hander Cade Townsend (4-1, 2.33 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will stream on SEC Network+.

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