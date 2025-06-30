Former Razorback selected to represent Cubs in MLB Futures Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins is one of 50 players selected to the MLB Futures Game the league announced Monday.
The Futures game, between the American League and the National League is part of the MLB All-Star-Weekend that allows the league to showcase some of its top prospects before they make their debuts on a Major League field.
A Razorback from 2021-22, Wiggins is in the midst of his best season in professional baseball with the Chicago Cubs Double-A team, the Knoxville Smokies. Since being called up, he's pitched to a 2.38 ERA in seven starts with 43 strikeouts in 34 innings.
In 13 total appearances this year between High-A and Double-A, Wiggins is 3-2 with a 2.09 ERA with 74 strikeouts in just 60 1/3 innings to go along with 27 walks.
Wiggins pitched two seasons for the Razorbacks with a career ERA of 6.17 in 89 innings. He was on the verge of a breakout season as a weekend starter in the rotation. His junior year was cut short with a tear of his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow that he suffered in a preseason scrimmage, requiring Tommy John Surgery.
The Cubs still picked Wiggins with the 68th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft in the compensation picks of the second round with his high-90s fastball and wipeout slider. He signed for well over slot value at $1.401 million instead of the assigned slot value of $1.101 million.
Both pitches received at least a 60 on the 20-80 scouting scale used to evaluate prospects.
Wiggins did not throw a pitch in professional baseball until May 10, 2024 for the rookie affiliate because of the long rehab required when returning from Tommy John Surgery, but since then has put up some of the best pitching numbers in the entire Cubs' system.
He is now ranked as the No. 8 prospect in the Cubs' farm system and has an estimated arrival in the big leagues in 2026, according to MLB Pipeline. The Cubs had just two players selected, Wiggins and outfielder Owen Cassie, the No. 42 overall prospect in MLB's Top 100 and No. 1 with the Cubs.
Jaxon's younger brother Carson is currently with the Razorbacks and just finished his freshman season with the Hogs. He, like his brother, also suffered a season-ending elbow injury in late April against Florida and required surgery,
A staple since 1999, the Futures game has featured some of the game's biggest stars, including, among others, Mike Trout, Kyle Schwarber, Miguel Cabrera and Clayton Kershaw.
You can view the full roster for both teams here.
You can watch the 2025 Futures Game on MLB Network and it will be simulcast on MLB.com. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. July 12. The MLB Draft will take place the following day, also as part of All-Star Weekend, where up to three Razorbacks could go in the first round (Gage Wood, Wehiwa Aloy and Zach Root).