When Norm DeBriyn was hired as Arkansas' baseball coach, he inherited a program in shambles. The field was virtually unplayable, recruiting was almost an afterthought, and he was still forced to teach classes in the P.E. Department, which is why he intially came to Fayetteville.

When Coach D, as players affectionately call him, retired 33 years later, the Razorbacks were a national brand. He made the Arkansas coaching job a coveted position and his former player, Dave Van Horn, was DeBriyn's successor.

By the time the humble and hard-working DeBriyn handed off the lineup card to Van Horn, he was revered by most in Northwest Arkansas and by everyone who knew him well.

DeBriyn is being honored before today's 6 p.m. game against Florida with an on-field ceremony that is scheduled to begin at 5:30.

Legend. Program Builder. Hall of Famer.



An iconic look for an iconic Razorback. pic.twitter.com/rAyupnyHmO — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 3, 2026

"There's no reason to (honor him)," DeBriyn said Thursday night. "They want me to make some comments. I'll talk about my association with players, coaches and colleagues. The commitment they all made makes it meaningful to me. "It's always so good to see former players.

He's the guest of honor at Baum-Walker Stadium because he built the Arkansas program basically from scratch into a national power and because of his unquestioned character genuine care for others.

A salute to No. 23 🫡



In recognition of Coach DeBriyn’s induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame, every Razorback will wear his jersey number in Friday's series opener against Florida. pic.twitter.com/6GMOSEXpX4 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 25, 2026

Lots of former players on hand tonight

DeBriyn's legacy is a testament to his drive to succeed, that unquenchable will to win that was fueled by his intensity but tempered by his kindness to players behind the scenes and to folks in the community.

He praised Arkansas Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek for donating all the tickets in Mackey Landing in right field for tonight's game. Not surprisingly, when word went out that it was an event to honor DeBriyn, the tickets were snatched up in a day.

Many of those former players knew their coach's reputation as "Stormin' Norman" for his intense on-field presence. Whether it was before their eligibility ended or after, nearly all were more impressed by DeBriyn's off-field demeanor.

"I got a lot of calls from former players, but there were none left," DeBriyn said. "I was still trying to help them get seats."

Horrible field, to no field, to College World Series

It must've seemed like an impossible journey at the time DeBriyn took the job. I know for a fact that legendary Arkansas Athletics Director Frank Broyles never expected the coach he hired to succeed at the level DeBriyn achieved.

The old Fairgrounds Park ball field was worthless. The Razorbacks played at Fayetteville's Legion Field for a time while George Cole Field was built on campus.

But DeBriyn still made a fast impact on the program. He elevated recruiting, although still many of his stars were local guys, and in four years reached the NCAA Tournament -- as an independent.

That's right, on the heels of Arkansas' phenomenal football success in the 1960s, the baseball program wasn't even a member of the Southwest Conference. DeBriyn got that fixed by 1975.

He also upped his recruiting standards, tapped into the productive market of Tulsa, Okla., and reached into other surrounding states and cities for quality talent.

Next stop, the College World Series. The Hogs made their first trip to Omaha, Neb., in 1979 and nearly brought home the national championship. They were edged 2-1 by Cal-State Fullerton in the final game.

Coach Norm DeBriyn: The Architect of Arkansas Razorback Baseball 🐗



33 seasons as Head Hog

1,161 overall victories

4 SWC & SEC championships

15 NCAA Tournaments berths

4 College World Series trips pic.twitter.com/Zcmr3DU0H2 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 27, 2026

That was a stepping stone to DeBriyn and the Hogs, who returned to the World Series in 1985, '87 and '89.

One of the most important accomplishments for DeBriyn was getting Baum Stadium built. The Hogs opened what Baseball America called the No. 1 stadium in college baseball in 1996.

Coach D was the driving force as he secured funds from Charlie Baum to make it happen. John Mike Walker, a former walkon for the Hogs, came alongside and has never left as one of the program's greatest friends and benefactors.

Hall of Fame induction was humbling experience

As DeBryiyn stood alongside Major League Baseball stars Mark McGwire and Stephen Strasburg at their induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame as the class of 2025 on Feb. 14, he wondered silently why he was on stage with a former National League MVP and a World Series MVP.

"I don't belong with this group," he thought. "Then McGwire started talking about how his time at Southern Cal meant so much to him and how he was shaped by that experience. Strasburg got up and said kind of the same thing about San Diego State."

DeBriyn's influence had that same affect on hundreds of former Razorbacks. McGwire was the College Player of the Year in 1984 and Strasburg in 2009.

Three former Hogs who were big leaguers -- Kevin McReynolds, Johnny Ray and Tim Lollar, plus their agent, Tom Selackovich -- showed their appreciation for DeBriyn by purchasing lights for George Cole Field in the early 1980s.

Pro scouts made Fayetteville a must visit

Arkansas had one baseball player drafted prior to DeBriyn taking charge: Bill Gray, in the 37th round. Gray, who lettered three years in baseball and football, was better known as a captain of the Hogs' 1964 national title football team.

DeBriyn had 122 players drafted, including 21 in the top five rounds. Jeff King was the overall No. 1 pick in 1986, five years after McReynolds was the No. 6 draft choice.

A junior second baseman was picked in the 10th round by the Atlanta Braves in 1982 but despite his superb baseball acumen and skills with the bat and glove, he never reached the majors.

That's OK with Razorback baseball fans because that player, Van Horn, succeeded DeBriyn in 2003.

"People love Arkansas baseball," DeBriyn said. "Dave took it to another level. He's done an outstanding job. It's because of Dave that it's the way it is now."

Van Horn has taken DeBriyn duck hunting near Stuttgart and pheasant hunting in South Dakota. They co-exist as concerned caretakers of a program special to both, especially because they're the only coaches for Arkansas since 1970.

Faith and commitment resonate within the retired coach

DeBriyn, 83, was at a church when we spoke last night. He helped build and open the church three weeks ago but St. Thomas Aquinas University Parish had a roof that was leaking. Typical of DeBriyn, he was there at 8:30 p.m. waiting for a repairman to inspect the problem.

DeBriyn is a man of faith and deep commitment. When I played for him in the 1970s, we didn't break a huddle without praising God. To Coach D, that was important, and stil is.

Hogs host Florida in second home SEC series

Arkansas players will honor DeBriyn by wearing special jerseys, all with No. 23, the former coach's number.

The No. 4-ranked Razorbacks (19-7) are 4-2 in SEC play, and mired in a seven-way tie for first place. Van Horn's Hogs have won their first two series against contender Mississippi State, ranked No. 6 nationally, and struggling South Carolina.

Florida (20-6) fell out of the rankings after being swept last weekend at Alabama, one of three teams tied with the Gators at 3-3 in conference play.

Arkansas will stick with its usual weekend rotation of Gabe Gaeckler, Hunter Dietz and Cole Fisher. If the Hogs' rejuvenated lineup continues to pound the baseball, a third straight series win could occur.

On the mound against the Gators ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YDjfuyHxuV — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 26, 2026

DeBriyn's ceremony is 30 minutes prior to first pitch at 6 pm. The game is streamed on SEC Network+.

Van Horn hopes the Hogs all wearing No. 23 will be a good luck charm for his team. There's even an arm patch to honor DeBriyn's induction into the College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Legendary fit for a legendary coach 🐐



Norm DeBriyn Night → https://t.co/3wpCTSXOYE pic.twitter.com/0qbiSceEGN — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 25, 2026

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