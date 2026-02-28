Arkansas vs. Florida Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28

The Arkansas Razorbacks are one of two teams that are sitting two games back from the Florida Gators for the top spot in the SEC. With just three games left in the regular season, Saturday night's game between the Razorbacks and Gators is going to be a massive one for how the conference will shakeout ahead of the upcoming SEC tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Arkansas vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arkansas +10.5 (-118)

Florida -10.5 (-104)

Moneyline

Arkansas +430

Florida -600

Total

OVER 167.5 (-115)

UNDER 167.5 (-105)

Arkansas vs. Florida How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 28

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: Stephen O'Connell Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Arkansas Record: 21-7 (11-4 in SEC)

Florida Record: 22-6 (13-2 in SEC)

Arkansas vs. Florida Betting Trends

Arkansas is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

Arkansas is 4-9 ATS in its last 13 games vs. Florida

Florida is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Florida's last 10 games

Arkansas vs. Florida Key Player to Watch

Darius Acuff Jr., G - Arkansas Razorbacks

Darius Acuff Jr. is one of the best scorers in the country. He's averaging 22.2 points per game, while shooting 49.9% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. Not only is he an elite scorer, but he's also leading the Razorbacks in assists per game, averaging 6.2. He put up a blistering 49 points against Alabama on February 18.

Arkansas vs. Florida Prediction and Pick

I'm not sold on Florida being as good as its record indicates. Arkansas is one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking 17th in effective field goal percentage, whereas Florida ranks just 84th.

Look for turnovers to play a big role in this game. No team in the country turns the ball over at a lower rate than the Razorbacks, who cough the ball up on just 12% of their possessions. Meanwhile, turnovers have been a bit of an issue for the Gators. They turn the ball over on 16.1% of possessions, which ranks 158th in the country.

I'll take the points with the Razorbacks on Saturday night.

Pick: Arkansas +10.5 (-118)

