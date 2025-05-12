Helfrick's big day salvages series finale for Razorbacks against LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Catcher Ryder Helfrick's 2-for-3 day with two walks and six total bases salvaged the series finale for No. 7 Arkansas against No. 3 LSU, 7-4.
"The standings are what they are," coach Dave Van Horn said. "We can only control what we do. Today, all we could do was win one game. Trying to catch Texas, trying to finish in the top four, just trying to win SEC games on the road against a top 10 team helps your RPI."
Arkansas had a much better approach against LSU's Sunday starter Casan Evans than the first two games of the series. After striking out 25 times with just five walks in the first two games of the series, Arkansas struck 10 times again, but drew nine walks Sunday.
The Hogs scored all seven of its runs in two-strike counts as LSU struggled to put Razorback hitters away.
"We've done a good job all weekend in getting pitchers' counts up," Van Horn said. "It's just… Sometimes you get the hit, sometimes you don't. But our guys did fight. We struck out 10 times, but we struck them out 15. Those base hits with two strikes were killers for them."
Helfrick, a California native, paid homage to a legendary west coast fast food chain In-n-Out with a double-double in his first two at-bats. The second of which set up the four-run third inning that ended up being the difference in the game. Helfrick finished the weekend 6-for-10 with four doubles and 12 total bases.
The big inning helped Arkansas claw its way back from another short start by lefty Landon Beidelschies. Beidelschies allowed a pair of solo homers in the second inning to catcher Luis Hernandez and shortstop Steven Milam to put the Hogs down 2-0.
Beidelschies has now allowed 28 extra-base hits in 52 1/3 innings pitched and has a season ERA of 4.99 It's the fourth consecutive start that he has lasted four innings or less after recording just six outs against the Tigers.
The Arkansas bullpen worked around traffic all game but cobbled together seven innings of two-run ball behind five different relievers, Dylan Carter, Christian Foutch, Cole Gibler, Aiden Jimenez and Parker Coil.
Coil made his first appearance of the season since March 23 against South Carolina and got the final two outs after Jimenez started the ninth. The tying run came to the plate with one out, but a three-pitch strikeout and a 0-2 lineout sealed the game.
Both teams left plenty of traffic on the bases. The two teams combined for 20 hits and left 23 runners on base.
LSU missed its biggest opportunity in the third in a 4-3 game. Milam came up with the bases loaded and one out against Carter and grounded into a routine 6-4-3 double play to extinguish the threat.
Arkansas helped its cause by not swinging the bat for insurance in the top of the ninth in a one-run game. The Hogs scored an insurance run with four LSU walks. Reese Robinett dumped a bloop single to stretch the lead to three. Since the Texas series, Robinett is 5-for-18 (.277) boosting the lineup with Kozeal sliding back to second base.
Arkansas will conclude a 55-game regular season slate with a three-game series against Tennessee. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
News and Notes:
Big Bats Stay Quiet:
Arkansas' Wehiwa Aloy and LSU's Jared Jones came into the weekend both in the top 3 in the SEC for home runs, combining for 33. The two both were held down by the opposite pitching staff. Aloy and Jones combined to go 4-for-25 with no extra base hits.
Sweep Streak Lives:
Arkansas was at risk of being swept in a three-game series for the first time this season and just the third time since 2017. The last team that swept Arkansas was April 20-22 on the road against Georgia.