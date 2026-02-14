Helfrick’s Two Homers Lead Razorbacks to 12-2 Win Over Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arkansas began the 2026 baseball season with a decisive win, pounding Oklahoma State 12-2 in the first game of the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field.

That's the basic part. Maybe the biggest takeaway is what junior catcher Ryder Helfrick did at the plate. If that's his opening act, the rest of the season could prove to be really entertaining for Hog fans.

Helfrick supplied the boost early, homering in his first two at-bats and sparking a potent offensive outing by Arkansas.

Eight Razorbacks collected hits in the win, and a late three-run shot capped the scoring under the mercy rule.

How 'bout that Ryde tonight pic.twitter.com/ysxiN0WhdR — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 14, 2026

Helfrick wasted no time making his mark. On the first pitch he saw in the season, a fastball, he launched it 423 feet into the left-field stands for a two-run home run to give the Razorbacks an early 2-0 lead.

In his next at-bat, Helfrick stayed patient before delivering again, sending a pitch 432 feet to center field for another homer. His strong defensive game included throwing out a would-be base stealer early in the night.

Oklahoma State cut the margin to 3-2 with a two-run homer in the fifth, trimming what had been a steady advantage for Arkansas.

But the Hogs answered quickly. A three-run rally pushed the lead back out and kept control firmly in their dugout.

Cam Kozeal delivered a two-run shot in the seventh that extended Arkansas’ advantage and essentially broke the game open.

Niu that ball was outta here pic.twitter.com/hcsIN0ueEj — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 14, 2026

Arkansas Offense in Control

Eight Razorbacks recorded hits, with Nolan Souza, Maika Niu, Kuhio Aloy and TJ Pompey each collecting two as the lineup kept pressure on Oklahoma State’s pitching staff.

With two outs in the eighth, Niu capped the scoring with a three-run home run, triggering the mercy rule and ending the contest early.

On the mound, Gabe Gaeckle delivered a strong start for the Razorbacks. He worked through five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out nine and walking just one before reaching his pitch limit.

Reliever Cole Gibler was equally impressive. Entering in the fifth, Gibler tossed 3.2 innings of no-hit baseball, striking out six with a fastball that sat 93-94 mph and a sharp slider in the 82-83 mph range.

The pitching combination limited Oklahoma State to just four hits overall and shut the door after the fifth inning.

Arkansas’ defense supported the effort, turning clean innings and keeping traffic off the bases once the lead grew.

By the late innings, the Razorbacks had built enough separation to feel in control, even before Niu’s final swing sealed it.

What’s Next

The Hogs will stay in Arlington to continue the Shriners Children’s College Showdown, facing TCU on Saturday at 7 p.m., then Texas Tech on Sunday and a game against Tarleton State on Monday.

Van Horn won't read too much into this win. Razorback fans would like to get used to these things.

Arkansas leaves the opener with momentum, production up and down the lineup, and a pitching staff that set a firm early standard.

