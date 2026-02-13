Razorbacks Return to Arlington to Launch Season Looking for Answers

The Arkansas Razorbacks aren’t easing into 2026.

Instead of a soft opening weekend at Baum-Walker Stadium, the Hogs are packing their bats and heading back to a place that’s become almost routine in Arlington, Texas.

The home of the Texas Ranges, Globe Life Field, once again serves as the launch pad for a season that begins with little margin for error.

Friday night brings Oklahoma State. Saturday delivers No. 10 TCU. Texas Tech waits later in the weekend. Four games in three days, all under a roof, all against programs that expect to play in June.

That’s how Arkansas wants it.

“We want to compete,” coach Dave Van Horn said. “Wins are part of it, but it’s also about figuring out where we are early on as a ballclub.”

This isn’t new ground for the Razorbacks. Arlington has hosted Arkansas multiple times over the past six seasons. The setting may be neutral, but the expectations aren’t.

The Hogs will technically be the home team in two of the games and the visiting side against TCU. That distinction won’t matter much once the first pitch is thrown.

For Arkansas, this weekend is less about labels and more about answers.

The first question centers on the outfield.

Three seasons in a row, the Razorbacks have broken in three new starters across the grass. That turnover continues in 2026. Senior transfer Maika Niu, who hit 15 home runs last season at Marshall, quickly secured the center field job after arriving in Fayetteville.

Freshman Christian Turner has impressed in preseason workouts. Damian Ruiz is still working to lock down consistency, and a matchup against a left-handed starter Friday could give him an early opportunity to respond.

Kuhio Aloy’s preseason hasn’t been smooth. Defensive hiccups and a bout with mono slowed him down. He’ll start Friday, but Van Horn acknowledged a late defensive replacement is possible if needed.

Zack Stewart, a senior transfer from Missouri State, adds experience and another bat the Hogs believe can steady the lineup.

None of those names played in Arlington last February wearing Arkansas across their chest. That’s the point.

Early Tests Under the Roof

The pitching rotation carries just as much intrigue.

Gabe Gaeckle, Hunter Dietz and Colin Fisher headline the weekend. All three were part of the same highly rated recruiting class, and each now steps into a larger spotlight.

Gaeckle and Fisher both earned Freshman All-American honors in 2024. Fisher, in particular, has shown steady form throughout preseason work.

Dietz’s path has been different. Injuries slowed him the past two years, but he’s earned the Saturday assignment against TCU. The Razorbacks believe he’s ready for the responsibility.

Van Horn doesn’t expect to rely on just three arms. He said Arkansas could use between 12 and 14 pitchers across the weekend.

That means opportunities for younger players like Mark Brissey, Joey Lorenzini and Peyton Lee. Freshmen Carson Brumbaugh and Christian Turner are also expected to see the field in official action for the first time.

“What our guys do in big moments — on a stage like this — tells you a lot about who they are,” Van Horn said. “We’ll find out a lot this weekend.”

The environment helps that evaluation. A major league park. Quality opponents. A schedule that doesn’t allow much time to regroup.

It’s not comfortable. That’s intentional.

Arkansas Razorbacks TJ Pompey during practice at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas before the Shriners Children's College Showdown opener against Oklahoma State later. | Arkansas Communications

Familiar Setting, New Questions

While the outfield and pitching staff draw attention, another storyline sits quietly in the infield.

Shortstop Nolan Souza enters the season after a delayed surgery from an injury last year. The timing set him back, but his recent batting practice sessions have shown progress.

He’ll begin the weekend as the designated hitter. That move allows him to focus on timing at the plate before fully returning to defensive duties.

The Razorbacks believe his bat can help anchor the lineup early, especially as younger hitters adjust to college pitching.

Van Horn knows opening away from Fayetteville feels different. There’s no packed stadium on opening night. No familiar walk from the clubhouse to the dugout.

But Arlington offers something else.

“Neutral site or home site, it’s baseball. We want to compete every pitch, every at-bat,” Van Horn said.

By Sunday night, the Hogs should know more about their outfield mix, their bullpen depth and how their rotation handles pressure.

