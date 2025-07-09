Razorback returns to MLB for the first time in over a year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell is back on a big-league roster for the first time since June 2024. The Boston Red Sox announcedbefore Tuesday's game that the team had selected Campbell's minor league contract.
Campbell, a Razorback from 2016-19, has dealt with his fair share of injuries since having his best season in his rookie year in 2023 with the Seattle Mariners. Since pitching to the tune of a 2.83 ERA in 27 games in 28 2/3 innings with 33 strikeouts, he's dealt with both a shoulder impingement injury and elbow inflammation that have hampered his return to the big leagues.
In 2024, Campbell pitched well in his first five outings with the Red Sox after being traded during the 2023 offseason from Seattle to Boston for infielder Luis Urias. He had a 2.08 ERA through his first five games before recoding just seven outs in his final three appearances while allowing 11 earned runs to finish with a season ERA of 16.20.
He has not been back up to the big leagues since allowing three earned runs against the Blue Jays June 24, 2024. Campbell went through quite a hectic offseason.
He was non-tendered by the Red Sox in November. They immediately brought him back on a minor league contract, allowing the team not to run him through waivers, but did subject him to the potential of the Rule 5 Draft.
With the All-Star game scheduled for next week, many teams have the option to carry an extra starter with certain spots in the rotation not coming back around until after the conclusion of the break. Campbell is the beneficiary of the added roster flexibility.
The Red Sox sent down Richard Fitts back to Triple-A as a corresponding move after he started Monday's game.
In Triple-A Worcester this year, Campbell's pitched to a 3.89 ERA in 39 1/3 innings with 33 strikeouts. He's been with the team since Opening Day.
In four seasons at Arkansas, Campbell pitched to a 3.15 ERA across 220 1/3 innings. He opted to comeback for a breakout senior season in which he went 12-1 and struck out 10 in batters in a game in the College World Series after being drafted for the first time after his junior season back when the draft was still 40 rounds.
He was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist that led to him being drafted in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Mariners later that year.
It remains to be seen if the Red Sox use Campbell in a game before the All-Star Break. There are five games left before the team's annual midsummer classic festivities get underway, including the MLB Draft, which is set to start July 13.
A new crop of Razorbacks are looking to make history as the first year in which more than one Razorback is selected in the first round. Wehiwa Aloy, Gage Wood and Zach Root all have varying chances of hearing their named called by the commissioner in the opening round.