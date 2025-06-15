Hogs loss to LSU cut deep, redemption starts against Murray State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Each year removed from game two of the 2018 College World Series championship against Oregon State feels like cutting open scar tissue over again.
When fans finally feel like this could be the year, everything that this Arkansas baseball team had become leading up to the most important game of the season is undone.
The bright lights at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska were too bright as the Razorbacks forgot basic fundamentals at critical junctures but they still didn't quit.
When Zach Root pitched into trouble during the second inning, he ended up being replaced by sophomore Gabe Gaeckle but the damage was already done. Arkansas was never able to cut into LSU's growing lead and game one was practically over before it really ever started.
That's how Arkansas' recent appearances at the College World Series have gone since the dropped foul ball.
It's okay to talk about it at this point, which is still the closest any of the Razorbacks big three programs have been to a national championship since 1994.
The further removed coach Dave Van Horn and his Razorbacks are from that fateful Sunday evening the more it seems to be the black cloud hanging over program.
NASCAR driver and Arkansas native Mark Martin knew what it was like to always seem to be second best.
"Always the bridesmaid but never the bride" is a quote never truer around the Natural State and was never truer for Martin whose five runner up finishes were to Dale Earnhardt, Sr., Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart and Jimmie Johnson; a group of drivers who won a combined 21 championships, respectively.
Van Horn, much like Martin, has been so close to the one elusive title that could enshrine them forever in college baseball lore forever.
His 10 trips to the College World Series is the most among active coaches.
Without a single title, Van Horn remains in the lone category as Florida State's Mike Martin.
The Seminoles' great won 2,029 games during his career from 1980-2019 with 15 College World Series appearances and two runner up finishes in 1986 and 1999.
Both men, hall of fame coaches, gave it all in their careers with over 3,000 victories but not a single national championship.
Always the bridesmaid, never the bride.
That doesn't take away anything from Van Horn's career either as winning championships in baseball are oftentimes the hardest thing to do in sports.
Every aspect of the game has to be perfect from pitching, hitting, fielding and even the weather can have an impact.
The Razorbacks have been such a historically consistent program that luck should bounce its way one day to be among the group of 25 teams to have won a national championship.
For Arkansas, it's not a matter of if the program will ever win a national championship but when.
With both Arkansas and Murray State facing elimination, the Razorbacks have one last shot at redemption starting Monday afternoon.
This team will be remembered as a bunch of fighters or join the line of Razorback teams that fell a tad short of the Omaha dream.