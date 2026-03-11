California vs. Florida State Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament 2nd Round

The Florida State Seminoles enter the ACC Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. They’ve won 3 in a row, 7 of 8, and 9 of their last 11 games. Their only losses came as underdogs against Virginia and Miami.

On the flip side, the California Golden Bears have lost two of their last three games and four of their last eight with a three-game winning streak mixed in. They still finished the season 21-10, though, while Florida State went 17-14 overall.

The Seminoles got a home win against California 63-61 back on January 28.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC Tournament matchup.

California vs. Florida State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

California +3.5 (-105)

Florida State -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

California +154

Florida State -185

Total

152.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

California vs. Florida State How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

California record: 21-10

Florida State record: 17-14

California vs. Florida State Betting Trends

California is 16-14 ATS this season

Florida State is 17-14 ATS this season

The UNDER is 17-13 in California games this season

The UNDER is 16-15 in Florida State games this season

California vs. Florida State Key Players to Watch

Robert McCray V, Guard, Florida State Seminoles

Robert McCray V doesn’t want his collegiate career to end just yet. The senior guard is averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 assists per game to lead his team, and that’s tied for the 23rd-most assists per game in the country.

He finished the season with 17 points and 12 assists against SMU, but had just 11 points and 4 assists in the first meeting against California.

California vs. Florida State Prediction and Pick

It’s all about teams getting hot in March, and Florida State is already scorching. The Seminoles are playing their best basketball at the right time, while California has lost its consistency.

It may have only been a two-point win in the first meeting, but Florida State has ramped things up since then.

I’ll back the Seminoles to stay hot in the ACC Tournament.

Pick: Florida State -3.5 (-115)

