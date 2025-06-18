Fightin' Razorbacks carry momentum into rematch with LSU
Too bad Gage Wood can't start tonight against those pesky LSU Tigers in what will already be a ratings bonanza for ESPN.
It's a 6 p.m. rematch of the No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 6 Bayou Bengals, a second showdown of the top seeds in the College World Series.
LSU topped the Hogs 4-1 in Saturday's marquee first-round matchup of the CWS and is the odds-on favorite to eliminate Arkansas and reach the best-of-three championship round that begins Saturday against either Coastal Carolina or Louisville.
Not so fast, say Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and his gutsy bunch of fightin' Razorbacks. Momentum is arguably on the Hogs' side as they won Monday and Tuesday to earn the right to play LSU again.
Wood's sensational domination of Murray State resulted in a CWS record 19 strikeouts for a nine-inning game and just the third no-hitter in Series history.
That marvelous Monday turned Wood into the new darling of collegiate sports. "Life changing," he called the previous 24 hours in an interview with ESPN announcers during Tuesday night's game.
But he fired a career-high 119 pitches and is not available. Van Horn wouldn't commit to a starting pitcher against LSU, but hotshot reliever Gabe Gaeckle, who whiffed 10 Tigers in six stellar innings Saturday, should be high on the list with four days rest.
No matter who takes the mound for the Hogs, the rejuvenated offense will have to continue to improve if they're to tame the Tigers twice in two days and send coach Jay Johnson's club home to Baton Rouge.
Star shortstop Wehiwa Aloy slugged a two-run homer to right field and tripled home another to make it 3-0 against the No. 15 UCLA Bruins in the fifth inning Tuesday.
The lead stretched to 7-0 after eight as Arkansas was set to become the first team to hurl back-to-back shutouts at the College World Series since Oklahoma State in 2016.
In fact, only four teams since 1974 have blanked two straight opponents:
* Pepperdine in 1992
* Oregon State in 2006
* Texas in 2014
* Oklahoma State in 2016
Alas, senior Will McEntire surrendered a lead-off triple and two infield singles, combined with two errors and a wild pitch, to produce a 7-3 final that eliminated UCLA.
Aloy, the SEC's Player of the Year and one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award — college baseball's equivalent of football's Heisman Trophy — needs to produce against LSU.
When the star kickstarts the offense, others follow. Tuesday's 2-for-3 night with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored was Aloy's 30th multi-hit game of the season. The Hogs are 50-14.
The night also featured Zach Root's redemption as the junior left-hander tossed five shutout innings after a disappointing performance Saturday against LSU when he allowed two walks and hit a batter while giving up three runs in the second inning on a bunt single and looping liner. He was pulled after 38 pitches, down 3-0.
History does not favor the Razorbacks in tonight's rematch against LSU, however. Arkansas is 0-4 against the Tigers in College World Series games.
One stat is in the Hogs' favor, though. They lead all of college baseball in run differential this season: 545-252 for an edge of 293.
The team that led in run differential last year was Tennessee. The Volunteers won the national championship.