SEC Shorts video proves Hogs' coach wins PR battle with dog community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It looks like the Arkansas Razorbacks won the PR battle when it comes to the dog community over former Thanksgiving Day rival LSU.

It's well documented that new Hogs football coach Ryan Silverfield is a huge dog lover with his own in-house pooches who have had to share the love lately with the arrival of twin daughters. One of his most popular community service projects involves helping local pet shelters.

Meanwhile, down the road in Oxford, Mississippi, former head coach Lane Kiffin made a spectacle of his dog "Juice," who became the unofficial mascot, kicking tee efficiando, and general social media king. The campaign made the two look inseparable as Juice appeared to be around the program as much as Bill Belichik's girlfriend at North Carolina.

However, since Kiffin bolted for LSU, word has gotten out that it all may have been a facade. Kiffin was using Juice as more of a prop than actual companion.

While it's not surprising Juice didn't hop on board the private plane for Baton Rouge, it's become unclear whether he will ever arrive in the bayou. He is primarily cared for by a handler in Oxford and there is speculation that will remain the case.

As a result, the guys at "SEC Shorts" couldn't resist the opportunity to make a dog themed video making fun of Kiffin as he arrives at LSU in need of a new prop ... uh, dog.

