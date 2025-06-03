Hogs-Vols Super Regional could get more talk about coaches than players
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Get ready for another series where possibly the coaches are discussed more than the players.
It will feel more like a College World Series showdown than a Super Regional, No. 3 Arkansas (46-13) will host defending national champion Tennessee (46-17) at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville beginning Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.
The best-of-three series promises to deliver high drama as these SEC powerhouses vie for a spot in Omaha.
The Razorbacks got there after dominating their regional, dispatching North Dakota State and Creighton twice with a combined score of 26-6.
Their path through the regional showcased why they've been nearly unbeatable at home, where the Razorbacks posted a remarkable 35-4 record this season.
"My first reaction is we want to be playing this time of year, as does anybody that's left," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said about returning to Fayetteville.
"It's a blessing to be playing, and this team has been confident going on the road. At the very least they get a chance to redo the [earlier series]."
The storylines run deep in this match-up. Vitello, who served as Arkansas's assistant coach and recruiting coordinator from 2014-17, has transformed Tennessee's program since taking the helm.
Under his leadership, the Volunteers captured their first national championship in 2024 and have maintained their momentum through 2025.
The Super Regional presents an interesting tactical challenge for Tennessee.
The Volunteers will be without starting catcher Cannon Peebles for Game 1 after his ejection in Monday's regional finale against Wake Forest.
Additionally, SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle may face limitations after throwing 135 pitches across two appearances in the regional, including 31 crucial pitches in Monday's clincher.
"I wanted the ball," Doyle said after closing out Wake Forest. "I knew I could win for my team and I put it all on the line out there tonight."
Recent history favors the Razorbacks in this series. Arkansas took two of three from Tennessee in their May regular-season series at Baum-Walker, winning 8-6 and 8-4 after dropping the opener 10-7.
The victories were part of Arkansas' record-setting home campaign, as they've now set a program mark with 35 wins at Baum-Walker Stadium this season.
The Volunteers' road to Fayetteville has been anything but smooth.
After starting the season with a perfect 20-0 record and claiming the No. 1 ranking, Tennessee faced adversity during conference play, losing six of their final seven SEC series.
They advanced through the Knoxville Regional with wins over Miami (Ohio) and Wake Forest.
For Arkansas, this super regional represents an opportunity for redemption.
Their last home super regional in 2021 ended in disappointment when the Razorbacks were upset by North Carolina State despite being the national No. 1 seed.
The program has since proven its mettle, winning its last Super Regional at North Carolina in 2022.
The game features two of college baseball's most potent offenses and experienced coaching staffs.
Arkansas's Dave Van Horn, in his 21st season at the helm, has guided the Razorbacks to 11 College World Series appearances.
Vitello, his former assistant, has quickly built his own legacy at Tennessee, with three CWS appearances and last year's national title in just eight seasons.
The winner of this super regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, where both programs have recent success.
Tennessee's title defense remains alive, while Arkansas seeks its first national championship after multiple close calls in recent years.
The first game will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. and Game 2 will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both will air on ESPN.
With Baum-Walker Stadium's reputation for electric atmospheres and both teams' passionate fan bases, this series promises to be one of the most compelling matchups of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The stage is set for another chapter in what has become one of college baseball's most intriguing rivalries, with a trip to Omaha hanging in the balance.
For these SEC titans, the road to the College World Series runs through Fayetteville.
