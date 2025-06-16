Historic start for Wood extends Arkansas season against Murray State
OMAHA, Neb. — Arkansas' Gage Wood pitched the first no-hitter in College World Series in 65 years in a 3-0 win over Murray State to keep the season alive with 19 strikeouts.
The 19 strikeouts are the most in a College World Series game and the most in program history in any game, breaking Hagen Smith's record of 17 against Oregon State in 2024.
"The only special thing [pregame] was I didn't want to go home," Wood said. "That's it."
Wood struck out Jonathan Hogart on four pitches in to complete the no-no.
It's just the third perfect game in CWS history and the first since Jim Wixson did it for Oklahoma State in 1960.
"Just to be able to catch the last ball and give him a big hug," catcher Ryder Helfrick, who called the game, said. "It was awesome. Everybody is really fired up for him."
He came closer than anyone since 1999 to a perfect game in the NCAA Tournament when play-by-play data became available.
"I maybe got one or two pitches over the plate the entire day," Hogart said. "That's hard to come by. The guy was as good as you could possibly be tonight. He definitely earned it for sure."
Wood retired the first 21 batters he faced with 14 strikeouts as the Racers had no answer for the high fastball that continued to climb the ladder up to 98 miles an hour.
Murray State was still searching for their first baserunner in the eighth when Dom Decker got hit on the foot by a 2-2 breaking ball to break up perfection.
“I shouldn’t have hit the guy,” Wood said in his on-field interview. “That’s it. That’s all I have to say.”
The defense hardly had to move a muscle. No position player recorded an official out from the third through the sixth with Wood recording 10 of the 12 outs on punchouts.
The other two outs were recorded by Wood himself on comebackers back to the mound.
Wood only had just one three-ball count in complete domination against Murray State. There were very few stressful moments.
"Gage just executing pitch after pitch," Van Horn said. "Getting ahead in the count, breaking ball low in the dirt. Not a problem because Ryder's back there and he blocks everything. And elevating his fastball in and out. Just what a great job."
Murray State only managed one three-ball count against Wood. Connor Cunningham, who is from the same town as Wood in Arkansas got ahead 3-0 in the count in the sixth inning before Wood fought back with three straight strikes.
Wood's next to last out came against fellow Batesville native Connor Cunningham on a strikeout. While the two never played together in high school, he works out with the freshman shortstop in the offseason and was the first person he went to check on after completing his no-hitter.
"Gage Wood made some money today," Murray State coach Dan Skirka said. "Holy cow."
Reese Robinett handled a tough hop to end the eight, but Wood needed just 119 pitches and faced just one over the minimum.
"We're not done yet," Wood said.