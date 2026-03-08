How to Watch Razorbacks Look to Clinch Series with Stetson Behind Fisher

No. 6 Arkansas kept its weekend series moving in the right direction after winning the first two games against Stetson at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks now turn their focus to the remaining matchups as the four-game series continues in Fayetteville.

Arkansas opened the series with a 7-1 victory on Friday before delivering a dominant 13-1 win in Saturday’s matchup.

Those two results gave the Hogs a 2-0 lead in the weekend set and improved their season record to 12-3.

The Razorbacks will try to keep that momentum going when the teams meet again Sunday afternoon. Game 3 is scheduled for 1 p.m., with Game 4 set for Monday at noon.

Both games will be played at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The early results have already given Arkansas an edge in the series. The matchup also marked the first time the Razorbacks and Hatters have faced each other in baseball.

The Hogs hold a 2-0 advantage in the all-time series.

Arkansas Builds Series Lead with Strong Start

Arkansas entered the weekend after handling Oral Roberts earlier in the week, winning that midweek game 10-2. That performance carried over into the start of the Stetson series.

The Razorbacks first set the tone Friday night by taking a 7-1 victory. Arkansas used steady pitching and timely offense to build control of the opener and secure the first win of the four-game set.

One day later, the Hogs expanded on that performance. Arkansas erupted offensively and defeated the Hatters 13-1 on Saturday, giving the Razorbacks their second win of the series and strengthening their early position.

Those two victories helped Arkansas maintain a strong start to the season as the team continues its non-conference schedule before Southeastern Conference play begins later this spring.

The Razorbacks had already experienced a mix of results in recent weeks. In their previous weekend series against UT Arlington, the Hogs lost the opener 4-3 before responding with a 9-0 win in Game 2 and an 11-0 run-rule victory in Game 3 to claim the series.

Arkansas followed that series with its 10-2 midweek win over Oral Roberts before welcoming Stetson to Fayetteville for the current four-game set.

Razorbacks pitcher Colin Fisher delivers during a scrimmage Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Stetson Enters Series After Recent Road Loss

Stetson arrived in Fayetteville following a midweek defeat against South Florida. The Bulls beat the Hatters 12-4 in that contest before the team traveled to Arkansas for the weekend matchup.

Before that game, Stetson had a series win over Fordham. The Hatters defeated the Rams 13-7 in the first game of a doubleheader before dropping the second game 7-6. Stetson then secured the series by winning the finale 7-3.

The Hatters are led by coach Steve Trimper, who is in his 10th season guiding the program in DeLand, Florida. During his tenure, Stetson has compiled a 287-204-1 overall record.

Last season, Trimper’s team posted a 41-21 mark and went 24-6 in Atlantic Sun Conference play. The Hatters also reached an NCAA Regional during the 2025 campaign.

How to Watch and Listen to Arkansas vs. Stetson

Fans who want to follow the next game in the series have several options to watch or listen.

• Matchup: No. 6 Arkansas vs. Stetson

• Location: Baum-Walker Stadium (10,737) — Fayetteville, Arkansas

• Game 3: Sunday, March 8 — 1 p.m.

• Game 4: Monday, March 9 — 12 p.m.

• TV: Streaming: SEC Network+

• Radio: Razorback Sports Network stateside and ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Arkansas Scheduled Starter

Arkansas is expected to send left-handed pitcher Colin Fisher to the mound in Sunday’s matchup. Fisher enters the game with a 2-0 record and a 0.00 earned run average this season.

The Razorbacks will attempt to maintain control of the series as the weekend continues. With two wins already secured, Arkansas has positioned itself to potentially complete a sweep if it can finish strong in the final games.

