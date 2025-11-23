How Did Arch Manning Do Today? Texas QB Accounts for Six TDs in Win vs. Arkansas
Ladies and gentlemen, Arch Manning has arrived.
Manning, in the best performance of his career at Texas thus far, threw for a career-high 389 passing yards and accounted for six total touchdowns in the Longhorns‘ 52-37 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.
Let‘s take a deep dive into how Manning fared overall, as well as how he reached these stellar numbers.
Manning picked apart Arkansas‘ secondary
Manning came out of the gate red-hot, completing his first six passes of the game on the team‘s first two drives, including a beautiful, 46-yard strike to DeAndre Moore Jr. while stepping up in the pocket to avoid the Arkansas pass rush.
On the Longhorns‘ second drive of the game, Manning stayed hot, finding receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V downfield to help get Texas into Arkansas territory. Then, once the Longhorns were in the red zone, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian dialed up some trickery involving Manning, who showed off his athleticism by leaping up to haul in a touchdown reception from roommate and wide receiver Parker Livingstone.
The Texas offense didn't slow down on its third drive of the game, as Manning took advantage of a busted coverage by the Razorbacks and found Livingstone for a 54-yard touchdown.
Manning makes Texas QB history, then authors one of his best plays of season
With a third-quarter rushing touchdown, Manning became the first SEC QB since Dak Prescott in 2014 to account for a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game. In terms of Longhorns history, Manning became the first QB in school history to post such a statline. And while Manning filled up the box score, he also may have authored his best play of the season later in the third quarter.
On a third-and-goal from the Arkansas eight-yard line, Manning, with two Arkansas rushers in pursuit, backed up to the 20-yard line to evade the rush, stepped up in the pocket and then rifled a ball to an open Moore in the end zone for an incredible touchdown.
Manning shows improvement in one key area
While it may have gotten lost in his stellar performance, Manning also showed improvement in his pre-snap recognition. On Texas‘s first drive of the second half, Manning, on a second down play, checked the protection to adjust for an unaccounted-for Arkansas rusher, then found tight end Jack Endries downfield for a 35-yard gain. Beyond his pre-snap improvement, Manning also looked far more comfortable in the pocket, as he was able to feel the rush and either step up in the pocket or use his athleticism to evade pressure while keeping his eyes downfield.
Bottom line
This was the best game of Manning‘s college football career. Yes, it came against a subpar Arkansas defense. But all in all, Manning showed his full repertoire of skills in a dominant win over Arkansas, bouncing back in a big way after a tough loss against Georgia.