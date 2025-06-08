If you thought Hogs' first game against Vols great pitching, just wait
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn summed up a 4-3 win over Tennessee in the opener of the Super Regional on Saturday with the first words out of his mouth.
"What a well-pitched game by both teams," he said. Razorbacks' ace Zach Root and the Volunteers' Marcus Phillips were razor-sharp. "Just a real pitcher’s duel."
Root has worked himself into being a shut-down opening-day starter. There was a rough patch in the middle of the season, but like the rest of the Hogs' staff they've come together at the right time.
It's been one of the biggest hangups for Van Horn never getting that elusive title in Omaha. Pitchers have gotten injured near the end of the season too often. This year they got that out of the way before postseason.
Root's starting with a strong seven innings with Gabe Gaeckle coming in for just a couple set things up well. Sure, Gaeckle gave up a homer in the ninth to make it a one-run game but he got through it.
Root was going so strong, he almost came out for the eighth. As jacked up emotionally as he was, the decision was totally up to Van Horn and pitching coach Matt Hobbs.
"We didn’t feel like he was done," Van Horn said. "We felt like he still had something left, and he showed us that he did. As a matter of fact, he could go back out there in the eighth, but he was hitting 95 and we were getting ready to go through their lineup again."
Van Horn probably also knew if they can get one more win they'll be in Omaha next weekend and he didn't want his opening-game starter worn out with just six days of rest.
"We thought let’s just get Gaeckle in there and get him rolling before we get to the top of that order," Van Horn said. "We knew that would be tough."
Root was running strong on emotion most of the game. He was giving the umpire strong looks on some borderline pitches that didn't go his way. He even got into a yelling match with Tennessee's Andrew Fischer in the sixth inning after a double play.
"It’s just a big game," Root said later. "I was just going out there and competing and giving the team a chance to win. I just kind of blacked out."
Van Horn would rather he tone that down a big. It appears that's a big part of what gets things going in these big games.
"Not that much," Van Horn said. "I want him to stay under control so they can pitch longer. You can only do so much adrenaline.
"It’s going to end up backfiring on you after a while, but his stuff was tremendous, and you know, he was just competing like he said. The crowd probably got him going a little bit, and all that was going on."
Unlike a lot of time in June, Root's velocity has actually gotten better. That's a welcome thing the Razorbacks haven't had a lot of in the past and it's making a difference this year.
"He seems to be maybe getting a little stronger," Van Horn said. "He can reach back and get a little more when he needs it.
"He doesn't have to pitch at 96, but he can go to 96 a lot, he can go to 97, maybe a little more. You saw it, but I like the fact that he’s throwing that changeup and that breaking ball for a strike.
"It keeps you off balance just enough."
So did Tennessee starter Marcus Phillips, who lasted 5.1 innings and did enough to lock down a lot of games.
"e was throwing that sinker and we were hitting into double plays," Van Horn said about Phillips. We set up some good innings and then he did a great job pitching his way out of it and he kept it close."
Maybe the most interesting thing after the game is there may be a better one Sunday. If there's a pitcher on the Hogs' staff that can get more wound up than Root it's Gage Wood and he's getting the ball first.
Liam Doyle stacked up the awards at the end of the season and he'll be starting for the Vols. Arkansas beat him, 8-6, back on May 16. They know what he can do.
"He’ll do anything he can to help his team win," Van Horn said, noting his performance in the Regional last weekend. "Pitched two different times, started and then came in relief on Monday. He’s going to compete hard, we just got to do a good job. When we get a chance to hit one we got to square it up, and he’s hard to square up."
Van Horn gave his team a sober message after the game. He doesn't want them losing focus because he would like to wrap up an Omaha trip Sunday.
"I told our guys to get some rest because we’ll get their best shot tomorrow," he said.
First pitch Sunday is set for 2 p.m. and there's no issues whatsoever with the weather in the forecast. Probably not even clouds. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Fans can also listen online at ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home in addition to the rest of the state on the Razorback Sports Network.
