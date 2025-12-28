Calipari needs response from Razorbacks' veteran trio ahead of SEC play

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As non-conference play winds down for the Arkansas Razorbacks with Sunbelt Conference foe James Madison looming, there's still questions coach John Calipari's squad must answer rather quickly.

When things are clicking, the Razorbacks look like a team capable of beating any top program on any given day. But, consistency over an extended period of time is key and this Arkansas team hasn't made it there yet.

There have certainly been flashes of brilliance against quality opponents such as Texas Tech and Louisville. Then again, losses to Duke, Michigan State and Houston provide proof that Arkansas just isn't ready, yet.

Calipari even alluded to the fact that Houston outworked his Razorbacks in New Jersey nearly two weeks ago, admitting he felt his team "never had a chance" to pull off a victory over last season's national runner-up.

"They are a really good team. They are a top five or six team, they are that good. We got work to do," Calipari said following the 94-85 loss to Houston. "We played five ridiculously good top-10 teams, and went two and three.

"This is the only one that I never felt we had a chance. The others, I felt like we couldv'e won both of them. This one kind of got away, and then their guard play kind of dominated us."

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile dunking against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a game at American Airlines Center in Dallas. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

There were moments throughout the loss where Arkansas' younger players and even most seasoned veterans appeared rattled by the physical nature of Houston's squad. Despite a huge run to close the second half, the Razorbacks could never sustain momentum long enough to pull within less than nine points in the second half.

Over the course of Arkansas' first 12 games, senior forward Trevon Brazile has played admirably averaging 15 points and seven rebounds in just over 27 minutes per game this season. Due to early foul trouble, Brazile was unable to get into a flow for a third consecutive 20-point performance.

Instead, he was an ineffective 1-of-3 from the field and finished with just five points on the night. If Arkansas wants to go far in the NCAA Tournament, it'll require Brazile to not experience Jekyll and Hyde performances at inopportune times.

"We've got a good team," Calipari said. "We've got to have guys play better. (Trevon Brazile) has got to play better. Karter (Knox) has got to play better. Meleek Thomas has got to play better. Like, I want to keep him on the floor, but he's got to play better. Even D.J. [Wagner] has got to play better, make better plays, but he made some shots at the end, which was pretty good stuff."

After scoring in double-figures in three straight games leading up to the Houston loss, sophomore forward Karter Knox appeared to have found his groove again.

He had been averaging 14 points to go along with five rebounds over the previous three contests against Fresno State, Texas Tech and Queens, but was missing in action against Houston.

Knox was off target for most of the night going 1-of-6 from the field, including a 1-of-5 mark from three while scoring just three points on the night. His 3-and-D game is too valuable at his juncture of the season for the Razorbacks not to have especially with a huge conference opener against Tennessee looming Jan. 3.

Junior guard DJ Wagner has been quiet through the early stages of the season, mostly due to Darius Acuff's emergence as the Razorbacks' point guard.

Wagner has scored in double-figures in 3-of-4 games recently, but has been turnover prone in December, including a season-high four turnovers against Houston.

Arkansas Razorbacks guard DJ Wagner drives against the Queens Royals in a game at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Like Brazile, his emergence was key to Arkansas' run to the Sweet 16 last March. However, he must become comfortable in his role without the ball in his hands for his team to achieve preseason aspirations of a national championship.

Hogs Feed