LIVE UPDATES: Second weekend of Razorback scrimmages underway
Arkansas continues the second weekend of scrimmages ahead of the 2026 baseball season. Coach Dave Van Horn will once again employ two shorter scrimmages to get more starting opportunities. Refresh this page for updates.
Starters (Game 1) – LHP Cole Gibler & RHP Cooper Dossett
Starters (Game 2) – RHP Mark Brissey & RHP Jackson Kircher
Lineups:
Black
CF Maika Niu
1B Reese Robinett
C Ryder Helfrick
RF Zack Stewart
SS Carson Brumbaugh
DH Tye Briscoe
3B Luke Corneliusen
DH Christian Turner
2B/LF Tyler Holland
2B/LF Walt Jones
RED:
LF Damian Ruiz
3B Cam Kozeal
SS TJ Pompey
C Carter Rutenbar
2B Alexander Peck
RF Brenton Clark
CF Landon Schaefer
1B Cayden Mitchell
DH Carson Willis
Game 1:
Top of the 1st (Black): Gibler pitching
Niu walked
Robinett reached on an error by the left fielder, Niu to third, Robinett to second
Helfrick struck out swinging
Stewart struck out swinging
Inning rolled
Bottom of the 1st (Red): Dossett pitching
Ruiz struck out swinging
Kozeal fouled out to the catcher
Pompey walked
Pompey stole second
Rutenbar walked
Peck singled to right, Pompey scored, Rutenbar out at second, right to first to shortstop, 1-0 Red
Top of the 2nd: (Steele Eaves pitching)
Brumbaugh struck out swinging
Briscoe struck out looking
Corneliusen grounded out third
Bottom of the 2nd: (Jacob Imoto pitching)
Clark doubled to center
Schaefer doubled to left, Clark scored, 2-0 Red
Schaefer advanced to third on a wild pitch
Mitchell hit by pitch, Peck running for Mitchell
Mitchell hit by pitch, Peck to second
Willis flied to left, Schaefer scored, 3-0 Red
Ruiz flied to right
Kozeal struck out swinging
Top of the 3rd:
Turner struck out swinging
Holland grounded to third
Jones flew out to center
Bottom of the 3rd: (Colin Fisher Pitching)
Pompey grounded out to short
Rutenbar lined out to center
Peck flied out to center