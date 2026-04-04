One Fastball, One Swing and Razorbacks Snapped Worst Skid of Year

AUBURN, Ala. — Ryder Helfrick didn't blink.

With Arkansas trailing by a run in the eighth inning at Plainsman Park, the junior catcher stood in against Auburn closer Jett Johnston and laid off a sharp 1-2 slider that nearly got him to chase.

Johnston came back with a 2-2 fastball over the plate, and Helfrick didn't miss it.

His 398-foot blast to center field handed No. 16 Arkansas a 3-2 lead it wouldn't relinquish, capping a two-homer performance that helped the Razorbacks snap a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over No. 11 Auburn on Friday night.

Arkansas improved to 20-12 overall and 5-6 in Southeastern Conference play. The win also snapped a five-game skid in conference games and forced a rubber match of the series Saturday at 2 p.m.

The go-ahead homer came one batter after Nolan Souza delivered a 1-out opposite-field single to put the tying run on base. With the runner on and the count full of tension, Helfrick turned the at-bat around and gave the Hogs exactly what they needed.

Helfrick Gets Things Started Early

Helfrick's big night didn't begin in the eighth. He actually opened the scoring for Arkansas in the sixth inning when he led off with a solo shot that cut Auburn's lead in half to 2-1.

Facing Auburn left-hander Jake Marciano, Helfrick failed on a first-pitch bunt attempt before the count worked to 2-1. Marciano left a breaking ball over the plate, and Helfrick hammered it 401 feet to left field, clearing the 37-foot War Eagle Wall.

It was the kind of at-bat that showed Helfrick's ability to adjust in real time — a failed bunt attempt one pitch, a towering home run the next.

Marciano, Auburn's No. 1 starter, was otherwise dominant. He allowed just 1 run on 4 hits and 1 walk while striking out 8 in 7 innings, throwing 62 of 101 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas had a chance to break through early when Carter Rutenbar led off the second with a single, Maika Niu followed with a walk and Zack Stewart added a 1-out single off the first baseman.

Marciano then retired 11 of the next 12 batters before Helfrick's leadoff homer in the sixth finally got to him.

Dietz Delivers a Career Night

While Helfrick stole headlines with his bat, left-hander Hunter Dietz was the engine behind the Razorbacks' effort on the mound.

Dietz worked 7 strong innings and struck out 11 without issuing a single walk, allowing 2 runs, just 1 earned, on 6 hits. His 106 pitches were a career-high, and he navigated traffic throughout the middle innings with the poise of a veteran.

The Tigers scored against Dietz in each of the first two innings. A throwing error by Helfrick on a leadoff grounder in the first set up Auburn's initial run.

He fielded a ball off the bat of Bristol Carter but threw low to first base, where Rutenbar couldn't handle it cleanly. Carter stole second and scored on Chris Rembert's 1-out RBI single.

Auburn pushed ahead 2-0 in the second when Eric Guevara led off with a double and scored on Ethin Bingaman's 1-out RBI single. That's when Dietz locked in.

He allowed leadoff runners in the second and fourth innings and continued pitching around traffic deep into his outing. In the seventh, Mason McCraine singled, stole second and advanced to third — but Dietz stranded him when Bristol Carter grounded out to shortstop on his final pitch of the night.

McElvain Slams the Door

Left-hander Ethan McElvain made his first save as a Razorback look routine.

McElvain retired every batter he faced across 2 innings, throwing 17 of 22 pitches for strikes and striking out one. Dietz and McElvain combined to retire the Tigers' final eight batters and preserve the victory.

Auburn finished with 6 hits and 5 left on base. The Hogs also finished with 6 hits and 4 left on base, and both teams committed 1 error. The Tigers dropped to 21-9 overall and 5-6 in the SEC.

The Razorbacks and Tigers meet Saturday in the series finale with both teams tied in the conference standings and looking to take the series.

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