Ranked Razorbacks Get In-State Test from Little Rock at Baum-Walker

No. 22 Razorbacks is finally back in Fayetteville and they've got a familiar face coming to town.

The Hogs host the Little Rock Trojans on Tuesday night at Baum-Walker Stadium, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. CDT. It's a single-game midweek matchup that gives Arkansas a chance to get right on its home turf after a tough stretch away from home.

The game will be televised on SEC Network+, with Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund handling the call. If you'd rather listen, Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter will have radio duties on the Learfield Razorback Sports Network.

Fans can listen to the game across the state on The Buzz 103.7 in Little Rock and in the River Valley on 95.3, Hot Springs and Mena on 96.3, Harrison and Mountain Home on 104.3 and Russellville on 101.3.

The matchup gives Arkansas a break from the grind of SEC play and it's one the Razorbacks want to take full advantage of.

Arkansas Coming Off Difficult Road Trip

The Razorbacks enter Tuesday's matchup at 20-13 overall and 5-7 in SEC play after finishing a four-game road trip. Things didn't go particularly well away from home.

Arkansas dropped Game 1 to Auburn in a big way, falling 10-2. The Hogs responded with a 3-2 win in Game 2 to keep things interesting, but Auburn closed out the series with an 8-3 win in the finale.

That series loss is probably still painful, especially on the road, but Tuesday's game gives the Hogs a fresh start.

The Razorbacks have now dropped two straight SEC weekend series heading into this midweek contest. Getting back to Baum-Walker Stadium couldn't come at a better time.

Arkansas is 6-2 in midweek matchups this season, so Tuesday night is a spot where the Hogs have generally gotten the job done.

What Little Rock Brings to Table

Don't expect the Trojans to just roll over.

Little Rock comes in at 19-13 overall and holds a 7-2 record in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Trojans have been strong within their conference and aren't coming to Fayetteville simply to fill a schedule spot.

Little Rock enters winning four of its last six games.

In their last series against Western Illinois, the Trojans took Game 1, 6-5, and followed it up with an 8-5 win in Game 2 to secure the series, before Western Illinois avoided the sweep with an 8-5 win of their own in the finale on Sunday.

The Trojans also dropped their previous midweek contest to Ole Miss, 7-4, before bouncing back with that road series win over Western Illinois.

Little Rock has shown it can respond after a tough loss, something Arkansas knows a thing or two about right now.

Pitching Matchup Highlights Tuesday's Contest

The pitching matchup figures to be one worth watching. Arkansas will send right-hander Tate McGuire to the mound. McGuire carries a 0-0 record with a 4.43 ERA on the season.

Little Rock counters with left-hander Nic Bronzini, who comes in at 0-1 with an 8.25 ERA.

By the numbers, Arkansas has a clear advantage on the mound Tuesday, but baseball has a way of making those numbers irrelevant on any given night.

A Rivalry Rooted in History

This matchup carries some extra weight simply because of where both programs are from.

Arkansas and Little Rock have met just nine times in program history, with the Razorbacks holding a commanding 7-2 edge in the all-time series.

Every one of those games has been played at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Hogs are 30-6 against in-state opponents since 1947, a mark that reflects how dominant Arkansas has been against programs within its own state over the decades.

It's a number that speaks to the program's consistency against regional competition.

Arkansas is 2-1 against in-state opposition this season. The Razorbacks did fall to Arkansas State earlier in the year, 12-4.

While the Hogs have the historical edge, in-state games don't always go according to plan — and that earlier loss to the Red Wolves is a reminder that nothing's guaranteed.

About Little Rock's Coach

Little Rock isn't just along for the ride under its current leadership.

The Trojans are in their 12th season under coach Chris Curry, who has a 283-309 record at the program, including a 48-34 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Last season, Curry guided Little Rock to a 27-34 record, going 8-16 in conference play, and still managed to reach an NCAA Regional.

That postseason appearance shows the Trojans know how to compete when it matters most, even in a down year by their own standards.

Curry's got his team playing with confidence heading into this trip to Fayetteville and the Trojans' Ohio Valley record suggests they're winning the games they're supposed to win in their own conference.

Tuesday will test whether they can do the same against a ranked Power Four opponent.

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