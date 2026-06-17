Razorbacks Add Former Big 12 Pitcher Out of Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up another arm out of the bullpen in Houston Cougars right handed pitcher Connor Udland.

As a freshman, Udland made 15 appearances at the mound while touting a 5.87 ERA across 38.1 innings, tossed 44 strikeouts and issued 22 walks on the 2026 season. He earned a 3-3 record in seven starts.

He began his college career as a midweek starter for Houston before being tossed into the starter rotation in Big 12 play.

While the surface numbers won't immediately jump off the page, Arkansas has been known to tear transfer pitchers apart and rebuild them into dominant arms in the rotation. Udland's upside is already apparent with his strikeout rate which made him highly sought after in the transfer portal.

Connor Udland (@UHCougarBB) solid true frosh arm. 90-93; T94 ride/run. Bigger 80-82 breaking ball. Short/lat 82-84 SL; arm strength & fills it. ‘28 elig pic.twitter.com/pW8Jt2JK5P — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) October 31, 2025

The Katy, Texas native averaged more than a strikeout per inning and showed flashes of becoming a dependable weekend option despite being thrust into a larger role earlier than expected. For a young pitcher gaining experience this early should bode well for what to expect from his once he makes it to campus.

WIth the Razorbacks opting for what appears to be a complete rebuild of its pitching staff due to taking so many tranfser and junior college pitchers, it seems like coach Dave Van Horn is looking for experience over raw talent out of the high school ranks alone.

Struggles on the Mound

The Razorbacks' pitching staff was far from their usual dominance seen over the past two seasons. Pitching coach Matt Hobbs still produced a Friday ace in Hunter Deitz after an up-and-down start to the season but still has one of the best single-season performances as a junior.

Deitz threw 133 strikeouts on the season which sits inside the top-10 for a single-season in Razorback baseball history. However, the rest of the staff were a bit shaky between Parker Coil, Gabe Gaeckle, Cole Gilber, Collin Fisher and Tate McGuire.

Arkansas also befefitted from the emergence of transfer RHP Ethan McElvain, who finished the season with only an 1.88 ERA across 20 appearances while thorwing 55 strikeouts to just 13 walks.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn as Georgia Bulldogs take on Arkansas Razorbacks during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Van Horn and his staff has added four quality pitchers out of the portal already this offseason, and eight players overall. With such an injection of talent added to the roster it only makes sense that the Razorbacks could have one of the more entertaining teams when it comes time for fall ball in October.

As for the portal class overall, the Razorbacks currently rank No. 2 nationally, according to 64Analytics, which is a number they could more than likely maintain over the course of this summer.

Razorbacks 2026 Transfer Portal Class

RHP Luke Neiswonger, Central Michigan

OF Zeb Allen , Central Arkansas

RHP Brayden Krenzel, Tennessee

LHP Ridge Harvey, Belmont

OF AJ Evasco, Kansas State

3B Dawson Bryce, Charlotte

3B Wills Maginnis, Georgia State

RHP Connor Udland, Houston

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