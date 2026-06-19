Razorbacks' Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In, Who's Out for 2027

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —Coach Dan Van Horn and his staff made a vow to the Arkansas faithful that they would hit the transfer portal hard to bring in more talent to make a return to Omaha in 2027.

The Razorbacks currently boast the No. 1 transfer portal class in the country, according to 64 Analytics. Arkansas also tied for national lead with Kentucky as each program holds commitments from seven players ranked in the top 250.

On the contrary, the Razorbacks have lost the likes of promising freshmen Landon Schaefer, who committed to the Kansas State Wildcats, and Carson Brumbaugh, who started the season at shortstop.

Brumbaugh's struggled with consistency issued which ultimately led to a reduced role before he transferred back home to Oklahoma

The Razorbacks also lost sophomore Tyler Holland, freshman Cayden Mitchell, sophomore Joey Lorenzini, and sophomore Jacob Imoto to the transfer portal.

Former Georgia State third baseman Wills Maginnis reaches second base off a double during 2026 season. | Georgia State Panthers Athletics

Who Razorbacks Are Getting

Of the current transfer commits, former Kansas State junior outfielder AJ Evasco announced his commitment to the Razorbacks earlier this week after a stellar sophomore season. He touted a .348 batting average, 73 hits, and eight home runs, which should excite fans about his potential impact at the plate.

Another potential impact transfer is Wills Maginnis from Georgia State, following a standout year against Sun Belt competition. He finished the year hitting a .308 average, including 66 hits along with eight home runs on the year as well.

Maginnis' decision to become a Razorback wasn't made at random either as his younger brother, Hayes, is currently committed to the program as a member of the 2027 recruiting class.

The position that deserved the most attention through the portal is Arkansas' pitching staff after lacking enough capable arms in the rotation this spring due to injuries and inexperience.

Pitching coach Matt Hobbs has added seven new pitchers this offseason, including potential weekend starter Michael Malk coming in from Cal Baptist.

The West Coast Conference Pitcher of the Year enjoyed an undefeated season with an 11-0 record, a 3.12 ERA, 111 strikeouts across 75 innings of work, and only issued 37 walks.

While Malki is committed to the Razorbacks out of the portal, he still remains draft-eligible which is a risk Hobbs was willing to take on.

Outgoing Transfers

• Carson Brumbaugh (Oklahoma): .140 Batting Average, 7 hits with 3 doubles

• Cayden Mitchell (Lamar): Zero appearances as a freshman

• Joey Lorenzini (UCSB): 45.00 ERA across one inning, allowed five runs and five hits

• Jacob Imoto (Uncommitted): Zero appearances as a sophomore

• Landon Schaefer (Kansas State): Specialized as a base runner with two steals and three runs scored

• Tyler Holland (Uncommitted): Zero appearances as a redshirt freshman

Former Kansas State right fielder AJ Evasco prepares to swing during 2026 regular season. | Kansas State Athletic

Incoming Transfers

• Holden Herring, Soph. (Weatherford College): Started nine games for the Coyotes with a 2-3 record, allowing a 4.58 ERA across 39.1 innings this past year. He also had a 34-to-41 strikeout to ball ratio

• Micah Henson, Junior (Crowder College): Made 14 appearances with a 4.18 ERA and a 6-2 record across 60.1 innings

• Lance Alexander, Soph. (Johnson County Community College): Made 19 appearances a 3-2 record with a 4.47 ERA and 67 strikeouts

• Ridge Harvey, Sop. (Belmont): LHP who made 14 appearances with a 4.24 ERA across 46.2 innings

• Zeb Allen, Senior (UCA): Batted .309 at the plate with 63 hits and 17 home runs

• Dawson Bryce, Senior (Charlotte): Spent time at third base while batting.306 with 36 hits and three home runs

• Brayden Krenzel, Sophomore (Tennessee): Used in multiple roles on the mound, he recorded a 6.30 ERA across 50 innings the previous two seasons with a 5-3 overall record and two saves

• Wills Maginnis, Soph. (Georgia State): Recorded .306 average at the plate with eight home runs, but did struggle in the field with a 0.967 fielding percentage and seven errors

• AJ Evasco, Junior (Kansas State): No. 8 transfer, according to 64 Analytics. best transfer in the nation, batted a .348 with eight home runs and 51 RBIs with just one error in 2026

• Ben Cleary, Junior ( Santa Clara): The West Coast Conference star finished the season with a .358 batting average with 30 RBIs and five home runs

• Michael Malki, Soph. (California Baptist): Finished with an11-0 record as a starter with a 3.12 ERA across 75 innings

• Luke Neiswonger, Freshman (Central Michigan): Powerful RHP who finished with a 3-2 record while touting a 5.34 ERA across 32 innings

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