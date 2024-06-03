Razorbacks Finally Reach Point Where Hagen Smith Couldn't Carry Them Farther
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A lot of us were talking about how far the Arkansas Razorbacks could go this year back in February and March. We found out exactly how far that was in the NCAA Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium when Kansas State beat them Saturday night and Southeast Missouri eliminated the Hogs on Sunday.
"They'll go as far as Hagen Smith carries them," was my prediction along with several others months ago. That was evident from the first series in Arlington, Texas, when Smith rang up some huge strikeout numbers. Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn finally just flat said it after being knocked out of the tournament.
"You take Hagen Smith away from us and we’re just pretty average," Van Horn said after the season ended with a resounding 6-3 thud. "We fielded the ball really good this year. I think we probably fielded .982, which is probably in the top three or four in the country. We didn’t make very many mistakes. For three quarters of the season we didn’t walk anybody and that’s why we won a lot of games. We just played really solid baseball. We weren’t real exciting to watch, so to speak, all the time, unless you like pitching and defense. But that’s what we had."
Smith started on Saturday night and things collapsed in the fourth inning when he gave up a season-high four runs and the whole team had a brief grasp of air late, but didn't hit well and used a lot of people Sunday getting eliminated. It looked at times like the Hogs were just trying to stay alive one game at a time.
After the loss to Kansas State on Saturday night, Van Horn insisted the Razorbacks could win the three games they would have to take for a Super Regional. It sounded at times like he was trying to convince himself of that as much as anyone.
As for Smith's future, yes it dropped off the last couple of games but Van Horn is still expecting him to be one of the top draft choices in the draft this summer. At this point it would be a shock if he wasn't.
"The hay was in the barn, even though his last couple outings weren’t great," Van Horn said. "If he had two great outings, that might’ve messed up some people but he’ll be one of the top 10 picks. Could be second, third, will probably be fifth or sixth will be my guess. I honestly just think he ran out of gas even though we rested him a lot this year. We kept an inning back from him, we were hoping to get it last night. Didn’t happen."
As a result, his college career will end without the ovation he probably deseved at Baum-Walker this year. Instead, it ended with him coming off the field after giving up the most runs in an inning he had all year. It was a disappointing way to close out his Arkansas career.
"He’s one of the best pitchers I’ve ever had," Van Horn said. "He’s such a difference-maker for our team. Without him pretty much taking us 5, 6, 7 innings in Game 1 of every SEC series and giving us an opportunity to save our bullpen. Most of time we end up winning that game and we’d find a way to win another game. Swept a few series here."
Those are fond memories now and nearly all of them are better than remembering the way it ended. There will likely be an opportunity for that ovation, but it will come after he's pitching for some pro team at some level.
