Frustrated Van Horn Still Keeping Positive Outlook Headed to Big Sunday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A feisty Dave Van Horn provided a preview of what he hopes his Hogs will display Sunday as they face an uphill climb to escape the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas' coach became frustrated by post-game questions that he considered negative following his team's 7-6 loss to upstart Kansas State.
He also knows the tough and unexpected task that lies ahead of his team, beating Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at 1 p.m. and then topping Kansas State Sunday evening and again on Monday if they're to advance to host next weekend's Super Regional and keep their World Series hopes alive.
Van Horn continually praised his team's effort and performance as the Razorbacks rallied from a 6-2 deficit after five innings and had ta chance to tie the game in each of the last two frames.
"I wouldn't want to play us right now, the way we're swinging the bats," he said. "They're fighting like crazy out there. Some teams would've rolled over. We've got to win three games, and we can. We might not do it, but we can. "
KSU survived with closer Tyson Neighbors getting the final 10 outs but he was hardly unscathed as the Hogs touched him for four earned runs and had the potential tying runs on base in the eighth and ninth innings. Still, Wildcats coach Pete Hughes said Neighbors excelled in a difficult situation.
"It's the time of year people go above and beyond," Hughes said, "and you see what type of competitors you have. We're still greedy and we have a lot of work to do, but I want our guys to enjoy this."
Van Horn, the ultimate competitor when he played second base at Arkansas in 1982 before being drafted in the 10th round by the Braves, was defending his guys because he knows how hard they work each day and how hard they fight for every out each game.
He admitted that Mr. Dependable Hagen Smith, generally regarded as college baseball's best pitcher, suffered his worst inning of the season in the fifth when KSU plated six runs, the last three on a home run by Kaelen Culpepper, Smith's teammate on Team USA last summer. That inning was jump-started by two walks issued by Smith, followed by a sacrifice bunt, a pair of two-strike hits--one a chopper over first baseman Ben McLaughlin--and another bunt that gave KSU a 3-2 lead. Culpepper's 365-foot homer to right-center made it 6-2.
"Free passes are what beat you," Van Horn said. "We had just punched in two to take the leads and we walk two guys and a couple of things went their way. Credit Kansas State for putting the bat on the ball."
Smith set the UA single-season strikeout record with a second-inning whiff and tacked on five more but handed out four walks.
Hughes had high praise for Smith but thought the Hogs' southpaw looked different in the fifth inning. "To me, he started looking like he was fatigued a little bit," Hughes said. "He's got amazing numbers and opponents are hitting .143 against him, so I didn't figure we'd get two hits in a row. So we played small ball, got a cheap hit that bounced over the first baseman, but that's baseball. A little luck, a cheap hit, a big hit."
Smith must now depend on his teammates or one of the most brilliant seasons in Razorback history will end with startling suddenness. None of the 11,213 fans at Saturday's showdown expected it would be the last time they'd see Smith stand atop the mound at Baum-Walker Stadium. In fact, Hog fans were festive and confident with Smith toeing the rubber and the Hogs (44-15 coming in) seemingly a prohibitive favorite against the 'Cats (34-24 after finishing off Louisiana Tech in an opening-round game that started at 8 p.m. Friday and ended Saturday.
Now it's the Hogs who'll have to scrap their way through a long day while hoping to avoid being eliminated on their home turf for the second year in a row on the tournament's first weekend.
Hogs senior Peyton Holt, whose two-run homer in the ninth got the Hogs within a run of tying the game, said the feeling of the season ending will provide a sense of urgency and motivation.
"We're playing in front of the best fans," he said, and the Hogs want to use that to their advantage while rewarding their loyal rooters.
Hughes said it's the best crowd he's ever seen. "I've been all over the place, as a player and a coach, and this is the single best environment I've seen," he said. "I can't imagine a better atmosphere in college baseball."
HOGS FEED:
• Comeback falls short, pushing Razorbacks season to brink in Regional
• Razorbacks Give 2025 Quarterback Protection With Oklahoma Lineman's Commitment
• Petrino lands one of best athletes in Central Arkansas for 2025 recruiting class
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook