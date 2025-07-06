ESPN elevates Arkansas commit Andrews to 5-star basketball ranking
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When ESPN updated its basketball recruiting rankings this weekend, Arkansas basketball took a huge leap when JJ Andrews was bumped to a 5-star status.
That's a rare distinction for a homegrown prospect committed to the Razorbacks.
It's the fourth 5-star Razorback coach John Calipari has signed in just two recruiting cycles. His first season Karter Knox was the sole 5-star recruit. Incoming freshmen Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas have that designation.
For a little context, the Hogs have only signed a total of 11 players with that highest designation and Eric Musselman signed three of them in Nick Smith, Jr., Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black in 2022.
Andrews, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound small forward, is now one of the highest-rated players in the class of 2026.
He averaged 28.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists as a junior, and led Little Rock Christian to the Class 5A state quarterfinals last season.
His stat lines are eye-catching, but it’s his leadership and the way he elevates those around him that have drawn the attention of scouts and coaches across the country.
The 5-star distinction carries real weight in the world of college basketball and for us old guys it's still something a little new. Rankings in basketball have only been a thing for about 22 years.
For Arkansas, it means Andrews is now ranked among the nation’s best players. With that will come expectations and a lot of hope.
According to ESPN’s updated rankings, Andrews rose 10 spots in the national list, making him one of the top small forwards in the country and the highest-rated Arkansas high school prospect since Bobby Portis in a few years.
Calipari, who took the reins at Arkansas after a storied run at Kentucky, landed Andrews as his first major commitment in the 2026 class. That fact isn’t lost on Razorbacks fans or national analysts.
Calipari’s reputation for developing NBA talent is well established, and his ability to recruit top-tier prospects is part of what made Arkansas’ hiring of him a national headline.
Andrews’ decision to stay home rather than join powerhouse programs in the SEC or beyond is a testament to Calipari’s early influence and the power of building around local stars.
Andrews had his pick of high-major offers, including Missouri, LSU, Oklahoma, and Marquette.
“It was important for me to stay close to home and play for a program that feels like family,” Andrews said during his commitment ceremony. “Coach Calipari made it clear that I’d have the chance to make an impact here, and the atmosphere on my visit just felt right.”
The family connection runs deep—JJ is the son of former Razorback and NFL standout Shawn Andrews, adding another layer of legacy to his decision.
The buzz around Andrews isn’t just hype. Recruiting analysts point to his combination of size, skill, and basketball IQ as rare for a player his age.
“Andrews is a big and physical scoring wing. Measuring in at 6-foot-6 with a very long 7-foot wingspan and a powerful frame, he is physically imposing,” reads the 247Sports scouting report. “He can create his own shot, finish through contact, and defend multiple positions.”
For Arkansas basketball, the timing of Andrews’ rise couldn’t be better.
The Razorbacks have landed several high-profile recruits in recent years, but the 5-star bump gives Calipari’s first full recruiting class a signature player around which to build.
Other blue-chip recruits have already taken notice.
“Having someone like JJ already on board makes Arkansas even more attractive to top guys in my class,” said Isaiah Sealy, another highly rated in-state prospect. “He’s a leader and someone you want to play with.”
Andrews’ commitment has already helped Arkansas climb in the early 2026 team rankings.
But what stands out most about Andrews isn’t just the stats or the recruiting accolades—it’s the maturity and perspective he brings to his game.
“Basketball is what I do, but it’s not all I am,” he said after being named Arkansas’ Gatorade Player of the Year. “I want to set an example for the younger kids in Little Rock. If I can show that you don’t have to leave home to chase your dreams, I think that matters.”
Andrews’ game has grown each year, and so has his national profile. As a sophomore, he was a consensus 4-star recruit, but his performances on the summer AAU circuit put him on the radar of every major college program in the country.
This past season, he elevated his scoring and leadership, earning multiple state and national honors. ESPN’s decision to award him a 5-star rating came after a standout showing at the Nike EYBL, where he averaged 21 points and 7 rebounds per game against elite competition.
As the countdown to his senior season begins, expectations are soaring. Not just for Andrews, but for Arkansas basketball as a whole.