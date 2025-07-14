Razorbacks' Foutch, Jimenez selected in MLB Draft making history
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a record first round of the 2025 MLB Draft, Arkansas is continuing to see names taken.
Two more Razorback pitchers, Christian Foutch and Aiden Jimenez, joined the growing numbers of Hogs' draftees, capping a record-setting year for a program that’s becoming routine with pro-ready talent.
Foutch, a flame-throwing junior whose fastball routinely flirts with triple digits, went to the Boston Red Sox with the 148th overall pick. Minutes later, redshirt sophomore Aiden Jimenez heard his name called by the Kansas City Royals at No. 158.
Both right-handers became the fifth and sixth Arkansas players selected in a draft that has seen the Razorbacks’ stock soar, coming on the heels of a program-record four first-round picks Sunday night in Gage Wood, Wehiwa Aloy, Zach Root, and Charles Davalan.
Foutch’s journey to Fenway Park hasn’t come easy. The 6-foot-2 righty’s sophomore year stats read like a scouting director’s wish list: a microscopic 0.81 ERA in 22.1 innings, 20 strikeouts, and just two earned runs allowed.
Opponents batted just .182 against him. Command issues and inconsistency clouded his junior campaign, which saw his ERA rise to 4.09 despite a fastball that sizzled at 99-101 mph.
Jimenez, meanwhile, took a rather circular route to the draft.
After missing a year at Oregon State with injury, he transferred to Arkansas and immediately became a key member of the bullpen. His 22 appearances (including two starts) led the team, and he notched a 4-1 record with a 3.40 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 42.1 innings.
His midseason save at No. 13 Ole Miss with three shutout innings with a season-high six strikeouts was a turning point.
Both pitchers brought more than raw numbers to Baum-Walker Stadium.
Foutch, a preseason All-American and All-SEC selection, was Arkansas’s go-to reliever in tight spots, chalking up four saves and closing out games against powerhouses like LSU and Texas A&M.
Jimenez, a First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll member, became the bullpen’s Swiss Army knife, logging long relief, spot starts, and high-leverage innings in the SEC and NCAA tournaments.
Their versatility drew praise from Arkansas’s coaching staff, who credited both young men with helping the Razorbacks weather injuries and the grind of SEC play.
The draft slot values, $434,400 for Jimenez’s 158th pick, underscore the investment MLB teams are willing to make in college arms with projectability and track records in elite competition.
For Foutch, the Red Sox are banking on his velocity and the possibility that pro coaching can refine his command.
For Jimenez, the Royals see a pitcher who has already adapted to adversity and thrived in multiple roles.
Arkansas’s record-breaking draft haul is a part of the SEC flexing its muscles as the nation’s premier baseball conference, sending waves of players to professional ball each year.
This year’s four first-rounders put Arkansas in rare company, matching Tennessee’s feat from the same night. It’s a point of pride for coach Dave Van Horn, who has built the Razorbacks into a perennial CWS contender and a pipeline for MLB talent.
The draft will continue today and can be seen on MLB Network.