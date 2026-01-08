Arkansas joins SEC peers with multiple Perfect Game preseason honorees

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball hasn’t thrown a pitch yet, but the Razorbacks already found a way onto a national list. That’s how preseason season works now. Awards first, games later.

Perfect Game handed out its preseason All-American honors, and the Hogs showed up twice.

Pitcher Gabe Gaeckle and outfielder Maika Niu earned spots, giving Arkansas an early reminder that it’s still expected to matter once games actually count.

Preseason honors don’t win series or hold runners on base, but they do signal which programs still get respect before anyone breaks in a glove.

For the Razorbacks, that respect comes in two very different forms: an experienced arm who ate innings last season and a transfer bat who took a long route to Fayetteville.

Gaeckle landed on Perfect Game’s second-team preseason All-American list, while Niu earned third-team honors, giving Arkansas representation on both sides of the lineup card.

That might not sound like much in January, but it beats being ignored.

Gaeckle’s inclusion starts with workload. The right-hander logged 71.1 innings last season, finishing with a 4.42 ERA and 92 strikeouts while bouncing between starting and relief roles.

That’s not a clean, tidy stat line, but it’s a useful one. Arkansas leaned on him often, and Perfect Game noticed.

Gaeckle enters his third season with the Razorbacks and could factor into a weekend starting role, which is baseball’s polite way of saying, “We trust you with the ball.”

He wasn’t flashy every outing, but he was available, and availability matters when college seasons turn into marathons by May.

Strikeouts have never been an issue, and experience tends to matter more once conference play turns mean.

For Arkansas, Gaeckle represents stability, not hype. That’s usually how preseason lists get built anyway.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Gabe Gaeckle in first inning against the Charlotte 49ers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Gaeckle’s recognition comes from durability, not flash

While Gaeckle’s path has been steady, Maika Niu’s route to Arkansas baseball took a few detours.

Niu transferred to the Razorbacks after previous stops at New Orleans and Marshall, bringing with him a résumé that stretches beyond one spring season.

Before arriving in Fayetteville, Niu made a name for himself in the Cape Cod League, where he earned MVP honors, a distinction that carries weight in college baseball circles.

The Cape isn’t just a summer league. It’s where draft boards get sharpened and reputations stick.

Perfect Game rewarded that track record with third-team preseason All-American honors, making Niu the first Arkansas player to enter a season with Cape Cod League MVP credentials.

That’s not something you stumble into by accident.

Niu’s recognition reflects what he’s done across multiple stops, not just what Arkansas hopes he’ll do next.

For the Hogs, it’s another example of how transfers now arrive with full résumés instead of projections.

SEC company shows Arkansas remains nationally relevant

Arkansas wasn’t alone in landing multiple players on Perfect Game’s list.

Across the SEC, six programs placed more than one player on the preseason All-American teams, including Texas, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

That context matters. It shows the Razorbacks aren’t just collecting individual praise — they’re keeping pace in a conference that treats preseason rankings like an arms race.

Being mentioned in the same breath as those programs doesn’t guarantee wins, but it confirms Arkansas still belongs in the conversation.

That’s the baseline expectation in Fayetteville now.

Hogs get early test in Arlington

The Razorbacks will get a chance to back up the chatter soon enough.

Arkansas opens the 2026 season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, with a matchup against Oklahoma State on Feb. 13.

It’s an early test, the kind that usually tells you what still needs fixing.

Whether Gaeckle and Niu live up to their preseason billing won’t be decided by January lists.

But for now, Arkansas has two names where it wants them — on national radars instead of preseason afterthoughts.

That’s not a championship, but it’s a starting point.

And in college baseball, starting points still matter.

Key takeaways

Gabe Gaeckle earned second-team Perfect Game preseason All-American honors after logging heavy innings for Arkansas.

Maika Niu picked up third-team honors following a résumé that includes Cape Cod League MVP recognition.

Arkansas was one of six SEC programs with multiple preseason All-Americans, reinforcing its national standing.

