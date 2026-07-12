Razorbacks Have Four More Players Selected in MLB Draft

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Despite the disappointing season, the Arkansas Razorbacks still find themselves among the top programs, with seven players drafted in the 2026 MLB draft.

Veteran coach Dave Van Horn saw has seen seven players drafted in the first round over the past two seasons with in the past two seasons, the first and only program to do so in MLB draft history.

Arkansas looks to continue the success of developing MLB caliber players as the Razorbacks look to make another push to get back to Omaha and finally win Van Horn's elusive CWS title.

The Razorbacks a few more players taken with a pair of pitchers such as rotational arm Gabe Gaeckle, who was selected in the competitive balance round by the Oakland Athletics with the No. 74 pick.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Gabe Gaeckle against Kentucky. | Arkansas Communications

Gaeckle struggled with consistency this spring, posting a 4.14 ERA on the year, and never truly delivered the stellar performance expected from him after a standout 2025 season.

Gaeckle did, however, have a dominant performance in the SEC tournament against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns, tossing six scoreless innings and punched out nine batters along the way. That performance earned him a spot on the SEC All-Tournament team.

Arkansas pitcher Ethan McElvain celebrates the last out needed to hold onto a 5-4 win over Kentucky in Lexington to tie the series 1-1. | Razorback Communications

Left-handed pitcher Ethan McElvain heard his name called when he was selected in the fifth round by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 151 overall pick in the draft.

After a middling stint at Vanderbilt, McElvain solidified himself as the Razorbacks' top closer out of the bullpen by posting a 1.88 ERA in 20 appearances this spring while touting a 6-0 record.

During his two seasons in Nashville, McElvain struggled with command and consistency, posting a 2-3 record and a whopping 7.24 ERA in 16 appearances in 2024. His move to Arkansas obviously paid dividends, as the Razorbacks continue adding to its extensive list of big league arms.

Arkansas Razorbacks Damian Ruiz dives for home plate with the winning run in the 11th inning of the Shriners Children's College Showdown | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

The Razorbacks also had their standout left fielder, Damian Ruiz, drafted in the 9th round by the Cincinnati Reds with the No. 272 pick.

Ruiz touted a reliable bat for the Razorbacks, slashing .309 while tacking on 51 runs, and five home runs on the year. Before coming to Arkansas, Ruiz spent the 2025 season with the Lamar Cardinals, where he hit .388 with 83 hits and 76 runs.

During his time with in the Southland Conference, Ruiz was selected as a first team all-conference player and overall hitter of the year.

The Razorbacks are now up to a total of eight total picks in the 2026 MLB Draft as the Hogs look to continue to build on the tradition of producing professional caliber players while also attracting top high school prospects and transfers from the portal to Fayetteville .

Arkansas Baseball Draft Picks

Ryder Helfrick, Catcher (No. 27 Overall, Diamondbacks)

Carson Wiggins, RHP (No. 27 Overall, Mets)

Hunter Dietz, LHP (No. 35 Overall, Yankees)

Gabe Gaeckle, LHP (CB-B, No. 74 Overall, Athletics)

Camden Kozeal, SS (No. 89 Overall, Marlins)

Ethan McElvain, LHP (No.151 Overall, Royals)

Damian Ruiz, LF (No. 272 Overall, Reds)

Kuhio Aloy, DH (No. 330 Overall, Mets)

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