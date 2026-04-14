Razorbacks Head to Dickey-Stephens to Face UAPB in North Little Rock

There's something about midweek baseball in Arkansas that carries its own kind of energy and Tuesday night's game at CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock figures to be no different.

No. 16 Arkansas brings a full head of steam into this one after one of the program's most memorable weekends of the 2026 season and the Golden Lions of Arkansas-Pine Bluff are waiting for them at Dickey-Stephens Park.

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday and the game can be streamed on SEC Network+.

It is a single-game midweek meeting — one and done — so there's no margin for error for either club looking to make something of this night.

Arkansas Razorbacks Camden Kozeal during game with Alabama. | Arkansas Communications

Arkansas Arrives on a Roll

The Razorbacks don't arrive in North Little Rock limping.

They're coming off one of the most complete road trips of their season. Arkansas opened up the Alabama series with a 7-5 win in Game 1 on Friday, dominated the Tide in Game 2 on Saturday, 15-6 and completed the sweep in Game 3 on Sunday, 3-2.

That's three straight wins in Tuscaloosa and it wasn't exactly a tight series by the end of it.

What made that sweep particularly meaningful is the context around it. It was the first time in program history that Arkansas swept Alabama on the road.

Reaching a milestone like that on the opponent's home field adds real significance to the weekend's results. The Hogs weren't just picking up wins — they were making history.

Heading into Tuesday's matchup, the Razorbacks are 7-2 in midweek games, including a 3-1 mark in in-state midweek contests.

That's the kind of résumé you want heading into a game like this one. Arkansas knows how to handle business on weeknights against in-state opponents and the numbers back it up.

The win over Alabama was also part of a larger run of momentum. Arkansas shut out Little Rock last week then got the three-game sweep over Alabama meaning the Razorbacks have won four straight heading into Tuesday.

That streak includes a shutout, a blowout win and a couple of tight victories, which says something about the depth and versatility of this roster right now.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Colin Fisher after an out in game against the Xavier Muskateers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkanas Communications

What UAPB Brings to Game

The Golden Lions aren't walking into this game empty-handed, either.

UAPB managed to grab a win in its recent series against Prairie View A&M, going two games to one.

In the doubleheader on Saturday, the Golden Lions took Game 1 in crushing fashion, 22-8, before Prairie View A&M took Game 2, 10-9. In Game 3 on Sunday, UAPB had another big win, 12-0, to secure the series. 247sports

That kind of offensive output — 22 runs and then 12 runs in back-to-back wins — shows the Golden Lions can put up big numbers when things are clicking.

It won't be easy to replicate that against a Razorbacks pitching staff that's been sharp lately, but UAPB's lineup has demonstrated real capability in run production.

The Golden Lions are in their third season under coach Logan Stout and during his tenure in Pine Bluff, he's led the team to a 51-89 overall record, including a 33-35 record in SWAC play.

Last season, Stout and the Golden Lions went 19-34 and 17-10 in conference play. The conference record in 2025 showed a team that can compete within its league, even if the overall numbers have been a work in progress.

UAPB came in at 17-21 overall and 10-5 in SWAC play heading into Tuesday, meaning the Golden Lions have been solid within their conference.

That winning percentage in SWAC action is a sign that Stout's program is building toward something, even if the overall record reflects the challenge of the non-conference schedule.

Razorbacks pitcher Colin Fisher delivers during a scrimmage Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

The Pitching Matchup

Arkansas will send LHP Colin Fisher (3-4, 4.50 ERA) to the mound, while UAPB counters with RHP Reagan James (3-2, 5.45 ERA).

Fisher's ERA sits right in the middle of the road for a midweek starter and he'll be looking to sharpen his numbers against a UAPB lineup that's shown it can score in bunches.

For the Hogs, keeping the Golden Lions' offense from getting into a rhythm early will be the key to a clean midweek outing.

Reagan James carries a 1.45 WHIP in 38 innings for the Golden Lions, which means he's been putting runners on base at a fairly consistent clip.

Arkansas's offense, fresh off a 15-run game against Alabama, will be looking to make him work early and often.

UAPB runner | Arkansas Communications

All-Time Series and In-State Context

Arkansas and UAPB have faced off just seven times in program history and the Hogs hold a 7-0 lead in the all-time series, with one game having been played in Little Rock.

Since 1947, Arkansas is 31-6 against in-state foes, though the Hogs did fall to the Arkansas State Red Wolves earlier this season, 12-4. 247sports

That loss to Arkansas State is the only blemish on an otherwise dominant in-state record that stretches back nearly 80 years.

UAPB will be trying to become the second in-state program to hand the Razorbacks a loss this season, though history makes that a tall task.

Arkansas is a perfect 7-0 all-time against UAPB.

How and Where to Watch

If you're planning to catch this one, here's everything you need:

Who: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-13, 8-7 SEC) vs. UAPB Golden Lions (17-21, 10-5 SWAC)

No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (24-13, 8-7 SEC) vs. UAPB Golden Lions (17-21, 10-5 SWAC) When: Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. Where: CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock, Arkansas (capacity 7,200)

CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock, Arkansas (capacity 7,200) TV/Stream: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson, Bubba Carpenter). Local affiliates include The Buzz 103.7 in Little Rock, ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

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