Razorbacks Open SEC Schedule Against Highly-Ranked Mississippi State

Two of college baseball’s top teams begin conference play Friday night when No. 6 Arkansas welcomes No. 3 Mississippi State to Baum-Walker Stadium.

Maybe the best news is with baseball getting an early start, it should be wrapping up about the time the Hogs tip off in the SEC Tournament in Nashville. That's scheduled for 8:30 p.m., but don't look for them to be running up and down the court until closer to 9 p.m. or shortly after that.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Fayetteville as the Razorbacks start their Southeastern Conference schedule against the Bulldogs, who have been one of the nation’s most productive teams through the first month of the season.

The game will be televised online on ESPN+ with Brett Dolan and Troy Eklund on the call.

Fans can also listen to the game on the Razorback Sports Network statewide and onl ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Arkansas enters the weekend with a 12-5 record, while Mississippi State come in with a 15-2 record. The three-game series continues Saturday at 1 p.m. and concludes Sunday at 2 p.m.

The match-up pairs two teams built in different ways. The Hogs have leaned heavily on pitching, while the Bulldogs have done most of their damage at the plate.

Those contrasting strengths have made the opening SEC series one of the most intriguing games on the national schedule.

Arkansas Pitching Staff Among National Leaders

Through the first 17 games of the season, Arkansas has established itself as one of the best pitching teams in college baseball.

The Razorbacks rank ninth nationally with a 2.74 earned run average. They’re also fourth in WHIP at 0.99 and seventh in opponent batting average at .199.

Advanced metrics show similar dominance on the mound. Arkansas is third in on-base percentage allowed at .266, third in walk rate at 6.3 percent, and third in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 24.6 percent.

The Hogs also rank fifth nationally in opponent OPS at .577.

Hogs coach Dave Van Horn said competition within the pitching staff has helped keep the group focused each time someone takes the mound.

“We’ve got some depth on our pitching staff, and I think that creates a lot of competition to get on the mound,” Van Horn said Thursday on Halftime on ESPN Arkansas with Phil Elson and Matt Jones. “So when those kids get on the mound, they are 100% locked in and they’re working hard.”

That group will face one of the country’s most productive offenses to open league play.

Bulldogs Arrive with One of Nation’s Top Offenses

Mississippi State has been explosive offensively through its first 17 games.

The Bulldogs rank eighth nationally in scoring with 10.76 runs per game. They are fourth in batting average at .354 and ninth in on-base percentage at .462.

Their power numbers have also stood out early this season.

Mississippi State ranks ninth in slugging percentage at .595 and eighth nationally in OPS at 1.057.

The Bulldogs have collected 50 doubles, which ranks third in the country, and their 169 runs batted in are seventh nationally.

Van Horn said the statistics show just how strong Mississippi State has been across the board early in the season.

“I would say Mississippi State is the best team in the league right now if you just look at the numbers,” Van Horn said. “Texas is right there with them. There’s a little separation after that.”

Mississippi State has also been solid in other areas. The Bulldogs carry a 3.76 ERA and 1.17 WHIP while posting a .983 fielding percentage.

Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Brian O'Connor makes a pitching change during the game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian O’Connor Begins SEC Journey

The weekend also marks the first SEC series for Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor.

O’Connor took over the Bulldogs program after a successful run at Virginia that included seven trips to the College World Series and the 2015 national championship.

He said the challenge of playing in the SEC was a big reason he wanted the job.

“I am super excited,” O’Connor said Monday on Sports Talk Mississippi on their statewide radio stations. “This is why you come to coach in this league. Playing at Arkansas on the road — tough, hostile crowd. What does it take to win there?”

O’Connor took note how difficult the conference schedule gets when league play begins.

“And then guess what? It starts 30 of these [conference games],” O’Connor said. “It’s every weekend and the margin for wins and losses, the margin for error is so small, and that’s what’s exciting. As a coach or a player, you’ve just got to be at your best every night.”

Mississippi State enters the weekend riding a four-game winning streak after defeating Tulane 11-7 Tuesday night in Biloxi.

The Bulldogs’ only losses came by one run against UCLA and Southern Miss, teams ranked first and seventh nationally.

Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick reacting after a big hit Sunday during game against the UT Arlington Mavericks at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communications

Razorbacks Searching for More Consistency at Plate

Arkansas heads into SEC play looking to improve its offensive consistency.

The Hogs dropped the final two games of a four-game series against Stetson earlier this week after winning the first two contests.

The series reflected how the season has unfolded so far for the Razorbacks.

“I think we could be playing a lot better and a lot more consistent,” Van Horn said. “We’ve had our days where we were going, ‘Wow, we’re pretty good,’ and we’ve had days where we’re wondering what’s going on.”

Van Horn said the coaching staff believes the team has the ability to compete with anyone physically.

Arkansas averages 6.53 runs per game and carries a .296 team batting average.

However, the Razorbacks struggled in clutch situations during the Stetson losses, finishing a combined 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

Van Horn said the challenge becomes greater once conference play begins.

“When you start league play, it’s not forgiving at all,” Van Horn said. “If you’ve got some issues, it’ll get exposed pretty quick, so we’ve got to get a lot better.”

Arkansas Razorbacks Camden Kozeal against Stetson. | Arkansas Communications

Offensive Production Spread Through Line-up

Despite the recent struggles, Arkansas has several hitters producing strong numbers early this season.

Six regular starters are batting .310 or better.

Camden Kozeal leads the group with a .359 average, followed by Damian Ruiz at .340 and Kuhio Aloy at .339.

Maika Niu is hitting .333, Ryder Helfrick carries a .328 average, and Reese Robinett is batting .310.

Zack Stewart has also been one of the team’s most productive hitters, batting .423. He hasn’t reached the qualifying number of at-bats because he did not enter the starting line-up consistently until late February.

Stewart also missed the final two games against Stetson with a groin injury.

Van Horn said Stewart was able to run at about 85% speed during Wednesday’s practice, but his lateral movement remained a concern heading into Thursday’s workout.

Freshman Carter Rutenbar helped fill the offensive gap during Stewart’s absence.

Rutenbar went 0-for-1 with three walks Sunday and followed that performance by going 4-for-5 with a run Monday.

Three-hit day for Ruty 👏 pic.twitter.com/sceVfCKAuY — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 9, 2026

Van Horn said the freshman’s athletic background has helped him adjust to several roles.

“In high school he caught, he played outfield, he played third base, played a little first base,” Van Horn said. “Obviously his senior year he was the everyday catcher.”

The Arkansas coach also pointed out Rutenbar’s football background.

“He’s athletic,” Van Horn said. “I think you guys know his background: He was a really good high school quarterback at a really big school. Tough kid — he’s a baseball player.”

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Gabe Gaeckle on the mound against the Xavier Muskateers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Arkansas Communication

Pitching Match-ups, Series Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, 6 p.m.

Arkansas junior right-hander Gabe Gaeckle (2-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) vs. Mississippi State sophomore right-hander Ryan McPherson (3-0, 1.96 ERA, 1.04 WHIP)

Gaeckle threw six scoreless innings with 99 pitches in his most recent start against Stetson.

“It’s obviously important for him individually because he knows he’s better than what he’s thrown,” Van Horn said. “And then for his teammates and coaches to see him perform against a team like Mississippi State with the numbers they have and the lineup that he’s going to have to try to navigate through, it’ll be a big challenge for him.”

Van Horn added that Gaeckle has typically responded well when facing big challenges.

“He’s usually stepped up to that challenge.”

Hogs Feed: