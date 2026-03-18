Razorbacks Rally from Early Problems, Cruise Past Northern Colorado

Arkansas didn’t get the start it wanted Tuesday night, but it didn’t take long for things to turn around and get a finish everybody can live with

After giving up up two runs before getting an out, the Hogs settled in and rolled to a 13-2 win over Northern Colorado at Baum-Walker Stadium. The game ended in the eighth inning because of the run rule.

The Hogs improved to 15-6 and will play the second game of the midweek series Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn will be glad it's not expected to be so cold Wednesday.

"Looking forward to playing in 70-degree weather," he said later. Temperatures weren't brutally cold Tuesday, but it started at 50 and fell fast. It felt colder.

Northern Colorado came out aggressive against freshman right-hander Mark Brissey, who was making his first career start. He walked two batters, hit another, and allowed a run-scoring single before recording his first out.

The Bears added another run during that stretch. A throwing error by catcher Ryder Helfrick allowed a runner to score after a pair of stolen bases.

Brissey needed 26 pitches to get his first out, which came on a strikeout. He quickly followed that by getting a ground ball double play to end the inning and limit further damage.

Arkansas responded right away in the bottom half of the first inning. Damian Ruiz delivered a big swing, hitting a 386-foot home run to left field on the fourth pitch he saw. It marked his first home run with the Razorbacks.

The Hogs kept pressure on with runners reaching base, including a hit-by-pitch and a walk. Camden Kozeal moved into scoring position, then came home on a ground ball to tie the game at 2-2.

First career start for Mark Brissey ✅



2.0 IP // 2 H // 2 R // 2 BB // 2 SO pic.twitter.com/YRSjjlODty — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 17, 2026

Razorbacks take control with pitching and patience

Arkansas grabbed the lead in the second inning and didn’t give it back. Ruiz reached again and later scored on a wild pitch after advancing on a defensive miscue.

From there, the Razorbacks’ pitching staff took over.

Steele Eaves handled the third inning without allowing a run. Jackson Kircher followed with a strong stretch from the fourth through sixth innings, striking out six batters.

Dame's first dinger as a Razorback 🤟 pic.twitter.com/qZEI5Vq1hb — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 17, 2026

Parker Coil and Jordan Martin finished things off with scoreless outings in the seventh and eighth innings.

Northern Colorado had trouble keeping Arkansas off the bases. The Bears issued 14 walks and struggled with control throughout the game. They also committed several miscues, including wild pitches, a balk, and a passed ball.

Those mistakes added up. Four Arkansas runs came from situations where runners scored without a hit, including bases-loaded walks and balls that got away from the catcher.

The Razorbacks built separation in the seventh inning. TJ Pompey led off with a home run to left field, pushing the lead to 9-2.

Arkansas kept adding in the inning. Kozeal drove in a run with a double, and more runs scored on another passed ball and wild pitch. Later, Kozeal delivered again with a two-out double that stretched the lead even further.

Helfrick followed with a two-run single, which ended the game under the run rule.

By the final out, the Hogs had out-hit Northern Colorado 12-4 and reached base at a high rate. Arkansas finished with a .563 on-base percentage, showing patience and consistency at the plate.

After a shaky opening, Arkansas showed balance across all phases. The pitching staff recovered quickly, the defense limited damage after early mistakes, and the offense produced both power and situational scoring.

The Razorbacks will look to carry that momentum into Wednesday’s game as they try to complete the two-game sweep.

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