Razorbacks Rally Late to Take SEC Series from 'Best Team in SEC'

Arkansas bounced back Saturday night at Baum-Walker Stadium, using a four-run eighth inning to defeat Mississippi State 7-3 and win their opening Southeastern Conference series.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn had said before the weekend the Bulldogs were the best team in the SEC.

This weekend, though, they finished stronger. After some problems in mid-week games (at least for the fans), it was a chance to breathe a sigh of relief.

The Hogs improved to 14-6 overall and 2-1 in SEC play after taking two of three games. Arkansas won Friday’s opener 5-4, lost the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, and then captured the series with the comeback victory in the finale.

The turning point came late.

Four-run Eighth Swings Last Game

Arkansas entered the eighth inning tied 3-3 before a series of key at-bats shifted momentum.

Batting sixth, Maika Niu delivered a one-out RBI single to right field that scored pinch runner Landon Schaefer, who had made his season debut earlier in the inning. Schaefer reached second after a leadoff walk by Zack Stewart and then stole the bag.

Arkansas added to the rally after Reese Robinett worked a walk following a pitching change. Moments later, TJ Pompey singled to bring Niu home and push the Razorbacks ahead 5-3.

The inning didn’t stop there.

After Pompey moved to second base, Mississippi State reliever Chris Billingsley issued a walk to Damian Ruiz to load the bases.

A ground ball from Camden Kozeal resulted in a fielding error by Bulldogs third baseman Ace Reese, allowing Robinett to score. Catcher Ryder Helfrick then drew a bases-loaded walk that extended the lead to 7-3.

Arkansas left the bases loaded when pinch hitter Carter Rutenbar grounded out, but the damage had already been done.

Bullpen Seals Series Win

The Razorbacks turned to the bullpen to finish the job.

Left-hander Ethan McElvain entered with one out in the eighth and a runner on base. McElvain struck out Reed Stallman before inducing a lineout from Ryder Woodson to escape the inning.

In the ninth, Mississippi State threatened again. Vytus Valincius singled and Drew Wyers walked with no outs.

McElvain responded by striking out pinch hitter Peter Mershon. He then got ground balls from Bryce Chance and Aidan Teel on consecutive pitches to end the game and clinch the conference-opening series.

The Bulldogs fell to 16-4 overall and 1-2 in SEC play.

Arkansas Rallies After Early Deficit

Mississippi State jumped ahead early in the nightcap.

Arkansas starter Colin Fisher allowed three runs during the second inning. Wyers drove in the first run with a single that scored Woodson after a walk.

The Bulldogs added two more runs after the Razorbacks were unable to turn a double play. Kozeal fielded a ground ball at shortstop, but the relay throw from Nolan Souza pulled Robinett off the bag at first base.

Chance and Teel followed with two-out RBI singles that gave Mississippi State a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas chipped away at the deficit in the third inning. Souza scored from third after a pitch from Bulldogs starter Duke Stone got away from catcher Chone James.

Moments later, another passed ball allowed Ruiz to score from second base and cut the lead to 3-2.

The Hogs evened the score in the fifth inning when Souza singled and later crossed the plate on Helfrick’s two-out RBI single to left field.

Souza finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored from the ninth spot in the order. Helfrick added two RBIs.

Fisher worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out six. Relievers Steele Eaves, Parker Coil and Jackson Kircher bridged the game to McElvain.

Stone struck out nine for Mississippi State across 84 pitches.

The series loss continued a difficult stretch for the Bulldogs in Fayetteville. Mississippi State hasn’t won a series at Baum-Walker Stadium since 2007.

Had us in the first game, not gonna lie pic.twitter.com/TFtwA2pko0 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 15, 2026

Bulldogs Win First Game of Doubleheader

Earlier Saturday, Mississippi State earned a 7-2 victory behind a strong pitching performance.

Left-hander Tomas Valincius delivered seven scoreless innings for the Bulldogs. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven.

“He’s got pretty good command,” Mississippi State coach Brian O’Connor said during an in-game interview on SEC Network. “He’s locating his fastball. The slider’s good and he threw a couple of changeups there. He’s a competitor. I saw it all year last year and he’s off to a great start this year.”

Mississippi State built its lead against Arkansas starter Hunter Dietz.

After two outs in the third inning, Chance and Teel reached base with walks. Reese then launched a three-run home run that traveled 340 feet to the visitor’s bullpen in left field.

The Bulldogs added more runs in the fifth. Chance and Teel opened the inning with consecutive singles before Reese delivered again with a two-run double to right-center field.

Dietz finished with eight strikeouts but allowed five runs on four hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings.

During an in-game interview, Van Horn commented on the pivotal home run.

“I mean, he can’t let the close pitches get to him,” Van Horn said. “There were some close pitches to Ace and he didn’t get them. He threw him a fastball, he hit it good and the wind blew it out of the park. What do you do?”

Mississippi State added insurance runs later in the contest. Kevin Milewski singled home a run in the sixth inning, and another run scored in the eighth.

Arkansas finally broke through in the eighth against Bulldogs reliever Ben Davis. Pompey tripled to start the inning and scored on Souza’s RBI single.

Helfrick later doubled home Souza for the Hogs’ second run.

Pompey finished 2-for-4 in his return to the starting lineup while Helfrick recorded two doubles.

Mississippi State out-hit Arkansas 8-6 in the opener, and Reese matched his career high with five RBIs.

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