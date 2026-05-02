Arkansas Needs One Win Sunday to Take Ole Miss Series After Saturday Loss

Apparently everything that many have been saying about Arkansas and Ole Miss being remarkably similar was spot on accurate.

There's a reason they play three games in a series and this weekend has made that crystal clear.

The No. 22 Razorbacks ran the Rebels off the field Friday, hammering them 12-2 in a run-rule victory that probably had Ole Miss coaches losing sleep.

Then Saturday happened.

The No. 17 Rebels walked into Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville and answered with a five-run first inning that took the air out of the stadium before most fans had finished their first hot dog.

When the dust settled, Ole Miss had an 11-4 win and the series was knotted at one game apiece.

That's what you get with two teams sitting at 12-11 in the SEC. Neither one has separated itself from the pack.

Neither one has been consistent enough to pull away. Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. on the SEC Network, one of them is going to have to step forward and be better than they've been for the better part of two months.

That's what makes Sunday's rubber match must-see college baseball.

Camden Kozeal's 14th home run of the season pic.twitter.com/aRwVGtYLvv — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 2, 2026

A First Inning That Changed Everything

The story of Saturday's game was written before Arkansas even got an out.

Ole Miss designated hitter Colin Reuter crushed a bases-loaded grand slam into the Hog Pen with just one out recorded, giving the Rebels a 5-0 lead Arkansas never recovered from.

Center fielder Hayden Federico had singled in the game's first run just before Reuter unloaded.

With the wind blowing out at Baum-Walker, Reuter's blast launched at a 47.75-degree angle and cleared the left-center wall without much drama.

That kind of hole is hard to dig out of against any pitcher. It's nearly impossible against Cade Townsend.

The Ole Miss right-hander was flat-out dominant through his first five innings, retiring Razorback hitters in bunches and inducing weak contact that went nowhere.

He ran off 10 consecutive outs at one stretch and didn't issue his first walk until the sixth inning. His final line read 5.2 innings with two runs allowed on four hits and five strikeouts.

His ERA for the season sat at 2.33 entering the game — fifth best in the SEC among qualifiers — and Saturday didn't do anything to hurt that number.

Meanwhile, Arkansas lefty Cole Gibler gutted through what had to be a frustrating afternoon.

He gave up that five-spot in the first and watched catcher Austin Fawley add solo home runs in the fourth and sixth innings to push the lead to 7-0.

But Gibler kept competing.

He went 5.1 innings, tied a career high with nine strikeouts and got deep enough into the game that Arkansas didn't need to burn its top bullpen arms heading into Sunday.

Kuhio Aloy's seventh home run of the season pic.twitter.com/uQRolTrdEa — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 2, 2026

The Hogs Fought Back — Briefly

The Razorbacks had a moment in the sixth inning that got the home crowd stirring.

After Gibler's departure, Cade Townsend ran into trouble for the first time all afternoon. Carter Rutenbar doubled inside the right field line to kick things off.

Then Maika Niu, who hadn't gone deep in 23 games, hit his sixth home run of the season to left-center to make it 7-2.

Suddenly it felt like something was possible.

Arkansas loaded the bases after a pair of walks and a dropped third strike kept the inning alive. The tying run was on deck. The crowd was into it.

Then Damian Ruiz grounded into an inning-ending fielder's choice on the first pitch and that was that.

The Hogs added two more solo shots in the final innings. Kuhio Aloy went deep to left in the seventh for his seventh homer of the season and Camden Kozeal hit his 14th of the year to left-center in the eighth to make it 9-4.

They never threatened to actually close the gap.

Ole Miss tacked on two more in the ninth off reliever Jackson Kircher to set the final at 11-4.

The Rebels finished the game pounding out 16 hits and going .625 with runners in scoring position.

Maika Niu's sixth home run of the season pic.twitter.com/B1FdhBJ1Ac — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 2, 2026

What Sunday Means for Both Programs

Here's the context that matters heading into the rubber match: both Arkansas (31-17, 12-11 SEC) and Ole Miss (32-16, 12-11 SEC) are mirror images of each other in the SEC standings.

That really isn't too surprising. We kind of expected it.

Neither club has been able to put together the kind of conference run that builds real separation heading toward the postseason.

A series win Sunday means something tangible in momentum, confidence and a better footing in the SEC picture.

For the Hogs, there's real motivation to protect their home turf. This is their first opportunity to claim a home SEC series since conference opening weekend.

They know what Friday's 12-2 performance looks like when they bring it. The offense can clearly produce and the pitching, when it's operating right, holds teams down.

The bullpen situation actually broke in Arkansas's favor Saturday in a roundabout way.

Because Gibler lasted into the sixth, Tate McGuire and Kircher absorbed the late innings and the top relievers — Ethan McElvain, Parker Coil and Gabe Gaeckle — stayed fresh.

Dave Van Horn's team heads into Sunday with those arms available, which gives the pitching staff options that weren't burned up in a blowout loss.

After Saturday's gmae he still didn't name a starting pitcher for the finale.

Ole Miss counters with sophomore right-hander Taylor Rabe, who comes in at 3-3 with a 4.24 ERA. He's not Townsend.

The matchup on the mound shifts back toward Arkansas if the Razorbacks can get to Rabe early and avoid another disastrous opening inning.

Series That's Looked Like Both Teams All Season

If you've watched either of these programs this year, Saturday's result wasn't shocking.

Ole Miss has the offensive firepower to erupt at any time — four home runs Saturday, 16 hits total, dominant production with runners on base.

That's been who the Rebels are when they're at their best.

Arkansas, for its part, has shown it can put up crooked numbers in a hurry, as Friday's 12-2 run rule proved. The Hogs can swing it with anyone in the SEC when the lineup gets rolling.

What both teams haven't shown consistently is the ability to string it together across a three-game stretch at the level needed to really separate from the .500 line in conference play.

This series has reflected exactly that. One team punches hard, the other absorbs it and punches back.

Nobody's been able to land the knockout.

Somebody has to figure it out. They will Sunday.

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