Razorbacks Show Again Why Patience Pays in Easy Win over Stetson

Sometimes baseball doesn’t need drama.

It just needs a quick lead, steady pitching and enough hits to keep things comfortable. That’s the formula Arkansas followed Friday afternoon in a 7-1 win over Stetson at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas improved to 11-3 on the season with the victory. Stetson slipped to 5-7 after the Razorbacks jumped ahead early and never let the game drift back toward the Hatters.

The Razorbacks didn’t overwhelm the scoreboard with home runs. Instead they stacked together hits, moved runners and took advantage of opportunities.

That approach produced 13 hits and plenty of early breathing room.

By the time the first inning ended, the Hogs had already made the afternoon much easier on their pitching staff.

A four-run opening frame set the tone for the rest of the game.

And once that happened, Arkansas simply kept the game moving in its direction.

Say it with us: Get. The Gack. pic.twitter.com/3JtXQZOGYG — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 6, 2026

Razorbacks waste no time creating early cushion

Arkansas didn’t need long to start building its lead.

Ryder Helfrick helped begin the rally by reaching base. Camden Kozeal followed with a double to right-center field that brought home the first run of the afternoon.

Kuhio Aloy added another hit soon after that drove in Kozeal and stretched the lead.

The Razorbacks kept the pressure going when Maika Niu doubled to bring another runner home.

TJ Pompey later delivered a run-scoring single before the inning ended.

The four-run burst forced Stetson starter Zane Coppersmith out of the game before the first inning was complete.

By the time the Hatters escaped the inning, Arkansas already had full control.

The Hogs didn’t need to rush anything after that.

Kuhio's hitting .413 this season 🤙 pic.twitter.com/F1FdhJdWve — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 6, 2026

Arkansas pitcher Gabe Gaeckle handles the middle innings

With the early lead in place, Arkansas starter Gabe Gaeckle took care of the rest.

Gaeckle worked six innings while allowing five hits and striking out six batters. The Razorbacks right-hander threw 99 pitches and kept Stetson from generating any sustained offense.

One of the most important moments came in the third inning.

Stetson placed two runners on base with no outs, which briefly gave the Hatters a chance to change the tone of the game.

Gaeckle stayed calm and responded quickly.

He recorded two outs on weak contact before finishing the inning with a strikeout.

That sequence helped keep Arkansas comfortably in front.

Runs! Runs! Watch all about it! pic.twitter.com/tXusxcgaSC — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 6, 2026

Hogs spread offense across the lineup

If there was one theme to the Arkansas offense Friday, it was balance.

The Hogs didn’t rely on one hitter to produce.

Instead they collected contributions throughout the lineup.

Five players finished with two hits in the game, including Helfrick, Kozeal, Aloy, Damian Ruiz and Pompey.

The Razorbacks also delivered timely hits when runners reached scoring position.

Arkansas went 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position and hit .400 with two outs.

Six different Arkansas hitters reached base to begin an inning.

That steady traffic on the bases made it difficult for Stetson pitching to find any rhythm.

Razorbacks add extra breathing room in fifth inning

Even with the early lead, Arkansas continued to look for ways to extend it.

The Razorbacks loaded the bases during the fifth inning.

Carson Brumbaugh then lifted a sacrifice fly that allowed Maika Niu to score.

Later in the inning, Helfrick added a single that brought another run across the plate.

Those runs pushed the Arkansas lead to seven and made the rest of the game fairly simple to manage.

The Razorbacks bullpen handled the final innings without much trouble.

Stetson scored its only run in the seventh inning when Renzo Gonzalez delivered an RBI single.

Even then, the outcome never felt in doubt.

Hogs continue series with chance to build momentum

Friday’s matchup marked the start of a four-game series between Arkansas and Stetson.

The game was moved earlier in the day because of expected weather around Fayetteville.

It also didn’t have a television broadcast, meaning many fans followed through radio and live updates.

That didn’t stop the Razorbacks from delivering a performance that felt controlled from start to finish.

The Hogs will try to build on that momentum when the teams return to Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday. Left-hander Hunter Dietz is expected to start the next game for Arkansas.

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

