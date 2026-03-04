Razorbacks Start Fast Then Cruise to Easy Win Over Oral Roberts

Arkansas started fast and never really looked back in a 10-2 win over Oral Roberts in a midweek game at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Tuesday afternoon.

After dropping a game last week against Arkansas State, this was a performance to let everyone take a deep breath and just enjoy things.

Arkansas improved to 10-3 on the season with the midweek win, while Oral Roberts dropped to 6-6. The Golden Eagles grabbed an early lead, but the Razorbacks answered quickly and controlled the game the rest of the way.

Oral Roberts struck first in the top of the second inning. A series of base hits brought a run home and briefly put the visitors ahead 1-0.

The Hogs didn’t take long to respond. Arkansas scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to swing the momentum and move in front. That surge set the tone for the rest of the night.

A strikeout to end it! pic.twitter.com/Pbv0RrcPYX — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 4, 2026

Once the Razorbacks grabbed the lead, they continued to add offense and kept the Golden Eagles from building any pressure. The lineup produced hit after hit while the pitching staff kept the game under control.

Arkansas finished the night with 12 hits as the lineup kept traffic on the bases throughout the game.

Several players helped carry the offense. Zack Stewart led the way with a strong performance, going 3-for-4 at the plate.

Kuhio Aloy also made a big impact with the bat. He finished 2-for-5 and drove in four runs during the victory.

The Razorbacks also got a key moment from TJ Pompey, who delivered a long home run that helped stretch the lead later in the game.

how 'bout a 114 mph double to 2B 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9tFperCxav — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 3, 2026

Pompey Delivers Key Home Run

Pompey’s night didn’t start smoothly. Early in the game he popped out in a scoring chance and later committed an error in the field.

But the Arkansas outfielder responded in a big way.

In the fourth inning, Pompey connected on a towering home run that traveled 437 feet. The blast was the longest home run hit at Baum-Walker Stadium this season and pushed the Razorbacks’ lead further ahead.

The swing came after Pompey had been searching for rhythm early in the season. He entered the game hitting 6-for-34 and looking to regain confidence at the plate.

After the home run, Pompey later worked a walk and scored another run during the inning, helping Arkansas keep its offense rolling.

Aloy added to the scoring with a double that drove in two runs and widened the gap even more for the Razorbacks.

By the time the inning ended, Arkansas had turned a tight game into a comfortable lead.

First dinger as a Hog for @Tpompey_Jr pic.twitter.com/u1GRtALuCl — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 3, 2026

Razorbacks Use Deep Pitching Staff

While the offense supplied the scoring, the Arkansas pitching staff also played a major role in the victory.

Starting pitcher James DeCremer handled the early innings before several relievers followed to keep the Golden Eagles in check.

One of the standout performances came from Ethan McElvain. He worked a perfect inning and struck out all three batters he faced.

McElvain needed only 15 pitches in the inning, and 14 of them were strikes. His outing earned him his second win of the season.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn also used the midweek contest to give several pitchers work on the mound.

In total, seven pitchers took the mound for the Razorbacks during the game.

The approach allowed Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs to evaluate several arms in a live game situation as the season continues to develop.

The coaching staff also rotated through the lineup during the game. Thirteen different position players recorded at least one at-bat for the Hogs.

That depth allowed Arkansas to spread playing time across the roster while still maintaining control of the game.

