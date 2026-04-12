Razorbacks Sweep No. 8 Alabama in Three Straight Comeback Wins

The Razorbacks keep finding ways to win, even when things don't start in their favor.

No. 22 Arkansas pulled off a 3-2 comeback win over No. 8 Alabama on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep and finish the first half of SEC play with a winning record.

It's the third straight game the Hogs have trailed and come back to win — a stretch that says a lot about where this program is right now.

Coming in, Arkansas sat at 23-13 overall and 7-7 in the SEC. Entering the week, the Razorbacks needed a strong showing to get back above .500 in conference play.

By Sunday afternoon, they'd done it, finishing the first half of SEC play at 8-7 and carrying real momentum heading into the back nine weeks of the regular season.

Alabama had won the first two runs of the game again, making it three straight days the Crimson Tide drew first blood. The Tide scored once in the second inning off Arkansas starter Tate McGuire, who was making his first career SEC start.

Way to sweep the series, boys pic.twitter.com/9jlz5gVSth — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 12, 2026

McGuire had previously made five starts, but they'd all come in midweek games against softer competition. He didn't get deep into the game — just 52 pitches — allowing three hits and two runs, walking two and striking out one before giving way to the bullpen.

Alabama doubled its lead in the third inning, taking advantage when a leadoff throw from third baseman TJ Pompey went awry, allowing Chase Kroberger to reach base and eventually score.

Down 2-0, the Hogs didn't panic.

Despite getting out-hit 9-6 for the game, the Razorbacks made the most of their chances and waited out Alabama starter Myles Upchurch.

Ryder Helfrick started the comeback with a triple into the right-center gap in the sixth inning. Maika Niu then drove him home with a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 2-1.

In the seventh, Nolan Souza — who's been the most consistent SEC hitter on the roster, batting .333 in conference games (19-for-57) — tied things up with an RBI single to center field.

Camden ALWAYS Clutch 🦆 pic.twitter.com/R2xRIQf3Fc — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 12, 2026

Kozeal Delivers Decisive Blow

The go-ahead run came in the eighth inning in a sequence that had a bit of luck mixed in with the clutch hitting.

Alabama's Ashton Crowther picked off Helfrick with two outs trying to advance, but first baseman Luke Vaughn dropped the ball on the transfer when attempting to throw to second.

Helfrick scrambled into scoring position, and two pitches later, Camden Kozeal snuck an RBI double just inside the first base line to give Arkansas the lead for the first time all afternoon.

The Arkansas bullpen did its part throughout the afternoon, keeping Alabama's lineup from doing real damage. Crimson Tide hitters left 12 runners on base and went just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Gabe Gaeckle faced the biggest test of the day in the seventh inning in his first weekend as a reliever for the Hogs. Alabama put runners on second and third with nobody out, a situation where most teams score at least one run.

Gaeckle struck out two consecutive batters and then induced a flyball to left field — with the bases loaded and a 2-0 count on the hitter — to escape without any damage. It was the kind of moment that could define a bullpen's confidence going forward.

Ethan McElvain then came on and finished off the win cleanly, getting the final six outs without allowing a single baserunner and striking out the side in the eighth inning.

After a rough outing on Friday, the bounce-back performance was a positive development for Arkansas's pitching staff heading into the second half of the SEC slate.

Big E strikes out the side ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/r9M3nLgjH0 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 12, 2026

What It Means for Hogs Going Forward

Arkansas's ability to manufacture runs even when it isn't collecting a lot of hits has become one of the more interesting storylines of the season.

The Razorbacks went out-hit in this game by three and still won. They've also put together their first double-digit scoring output in SEC play since March 20 against South Carolina, which came earlier in the series weekend.

The reworked pitching rotation that Arkansas deployed this weekend appears to be clicking at the right time.

McGuire's first SEC start gave way to a bullpen that allowed just one earned run across the final several innings Sunday while stranding base-runner after base-runner.

Souza's consistency at the plate has been one of the bigger storylines in SEC play. Hitting .333 against conference competition isn't easy when the pitching quality rises each week in the Southeastern Conference.

The sweep also pushed both teams to 8-7 in SEC play at the midway point.

Alabama came in ranked No. 8 nationally, which makes the sweep a meaningful result for where Arkansas stands in the conference pecking order.

Roll Hogs Roll 🐗 pic.twitter.com/kPpsymqNXk — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 12, 2026

Up Next for Hogs

The Razorbacks don't get much time to celebrate.

They'll make their yearly trip to North Little Rock to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be available to stream on SEC Network+.

After that midweek game, Arkansas will shift focus back to conference play for the second half of the SEC schedule in a stretch that'll go a long way toward determining whether the Hogs are a postseason contender or just a bubble team when May arrives.

For now, though, three straight comeback wins against one of the nation's Top 10 teams is a good place to be.

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