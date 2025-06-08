Root shines; brings Arkansas to brink of Omaha against Volunteers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas finds themselves now just one game away from the College World Series. Zach Root and Gabe Gaeckle combined to hold the Tennessee Volunteers to just two hits en route to a 4-3 win.
Root retired the first 12 hitters that he faced with some of his best stuff of the season and retired 21 of the 24 hitters he faced, striking out six in seven innings of two-run ball.
"He had four pitches going and he could throw them at any time," catcher Ryder Helfrick said. "When he does that he’s really hard to hit, so it’s awesome."
He threw a 99-mile-an-hour fastball to strike out the SEC leader in homers, first baseman Andrew Fischer in the fourth.
Arkansas failed to capitalize on its opportunities early. The Razorbacks managed seven baserunners against starter Marcus Phillips in the first three innings but fell victim to a pair of inning-ending double plays.
"Usually it comes back to bite you," coach Dave Van Horn said. "Real fortunate that we scored enough runs and that our pitchers did the job they did."
Phillips used 16 pickoff attempts to largely hold the Razorback running game in check despite two successful stolen bases.
Cam Kozeal scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch that didn’t even get beyond the dirt area of home plate, but he also hit into a double play with the bases loaded and one out.
In the blink of an eye, Tennessee made the Hogs pay for not cashing in on the early chances.
Left fielder Dalton Bargo led off the fifth with a rocket right at first baseman Reese Robinett that went off his glove into right field to give the Volunteers its first baserunner.
Root did not face a three-ball count until second baseman Dean Curley deposited a full-count pitch over the left-center field wall to give the Volunteers a 2-1 lead despite only having one hit to Arkansas’ six at the time.
Phillips seemed to have settled down in the home half of the inning, retiring the first two batters in a frame for the first time but lost his command against right fielder Logan Maxwell.
Catcher Ryder Helfrick, fresh off his Regional MVP, back spun a ball just over the left field corner wall to give the lead right back to Arkansas 3-2.
Arkansas used a double play in the sixth inning to escape any further damage. Root lost shortstop Gavin Kilen on a walk after being ahead 0-2, and Fischer grounded into an inning-ending, 4-6-3 double play.
"Just keep level-headed and try and keep the team in there close and give them a chance to win because our bats are going to get going and score a couple of runs," Root said. "Just keeping it close."
Charles Davalan came up in the sixth and ended up being the difference in the game, with a two-out RBI bloop single on the first pitch that he saw off left hander Brandon Arvidson.
Fischer would get personal revenge in the top of the ninth with a line-drive homer in the ninth, but Tennessee was chasing a bloop and a blast instead of just a solo homer.
Gaeckle, who pitched the last two innings, recomposed himself and got the final two outs against the No. 3 and No. 4 hitter in the order, Hunter Ensley and Dalton Bargo. Bargo struck out swinging on a 2-2 pitch to end the game.
Arkansas will try to finish the Super Regional with a two-game sweep and punch their ticket to Omaha. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.