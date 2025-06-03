All Hogs

First look at Tennessee, Arkansas in Super Regional rematch

Storylines, stats ahead of Vols, Razorbacks series with spot to College World Series up for grabs

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in dugout of NCAA Regional against the North Dakota State Bison at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in dugout of NCAA Regional against the North Dakota State Bison at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 3 Arkansas will face No. 14 Tennessee in a best-of-three Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Volunteers beat the Demon Deacons 11-5 in a decisive Game 7 Monday night after being walked off Sunday.

Tennessee used their ace, lefty Liam Doyle, to get the final seven outs to punch its ticket to face the Razorbacks on 31 pitches.

Starting catcher Cannon Peebles was also ejected and will miss the first game of the series,

The Razorbacks won two out of three in the regular season series which was also in Fayetteville. Arkansas is 12-3 against the Volunteers in their last 15 games.

It is the first time that Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and Tennessee coach Tony Vitello will face off in the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers are trying to become the first team to repeat as national champions since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.

Here's how the two teams match up:

No. 3 Arkansas (46-15, 20-10 SEC)

Arkansas second baseman Cam Kozeal
Arkansas second baseman Cam Kozeal in the dugout during the Fayetteville Regional / Nilsen Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Team Ranks: (NCAA/SEC)

Batting Average: .313 (16th/1st)

On-Base Percentage: .423 (20th/1st)

Slugging Percentage: .560 (6th/2nd)

Home Runs: 120 (6th/4th)

Runs : 519 (11th/1st)

Doubles: 112 (79th/7th)

Walks: 315 (30th/4th)

ERA: 3.95 (13th/5th)

WHIP: 1.22 (6th/3rd)

K/BB Ratio: 3.59 (1st/1st)

Stolen Bases: 47 (226th/13th)

Fielding Percentage: .984 (2nd/1st)

Regional Line-up Stats:

LF Charles Davalan: 3-for-11, 3B, 2 RBI
SS Wehiwa Aloy: 4-for-10, 2 HR, 6 RBI
RF Logan Maxwell: 4-for-12, 2 HR, 3 RBI
C Ryder Helfrick: 6-for-11, 3 HR, 6 RBI
2B Cam Kozeal: 6-for-13, 3 2B, 2 HR, 15 total bases
DH Kuhio Aloy: 3-for-12, 2 BB
3B Brent Iredale: 1-for-10, 2 BB, 2 HBP
1B Reese Robinett: 2-for-6, 6 BB
CF Justin Thomas Jr.: 2-for-12, HR, 3 RBI

Notable Pitching Performances:

Zach Root: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K
Parker Coil: 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Gage Wood: 6 IP, 3 H 3 R/ER, 0 BB, 13 K
Gabe Gaeckle: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 K

No. 14 Tennessee (46-17, 16-14 SEC)

Tennessee ace throws a pitch at Baum-Walker Stadium
Tennessee ace throws a pitch at Baum-Walker Stadium against the Arkansas Razorbacks on May 16, 2025 / Nilsen Roman -Hogs on SI

Team Ranks: (NCAA/SEC)

Batting Average: .304 (34th/3rd)
On-Base Percentage: .414 (32nd/2nd)
Slugging Percentage: .553 (8th/3rd)
Home Runs: 126 (3rd/2nd)
Runs : 513 (13th/2nd)
Doubles: 116 (59th/6th)
Walks: 344 (10th/1st)
ERA: 3.92 (10th/4th)
WHIP: 1.28 (13th/6th)
K/BB Ratio: 3.22 (5th/4th)
Stolen Bases: 52 (204th/10th)
Fielding Percentage: .984 (2nd/1st)
*Note: Team stats do not include the game seven stats against Wake Forest

Regional Line-up Stats:

SS Gavin Kilen: 9-for-19, 2 2B, 3B
1B Andrew Fischer: 6-for-17, 2 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI
CF Hunter Ensley: 3-for-15, 4 R
LF Dalton Bargo: 1-for-16, R, RBI
2B Dean Curley: 4-for-11, HR, 7 RBI
RF Reese Chapman: 2-for-13, HR, 5 RBI
DH Levi Clark: 2-for-13, HR
C Cannon Peebles: 3-for-11, 3 RBI
3B Manny Marin: 5-for-15, 5 RBI

Notable Pitching Performances:

Liam Doyle: 9 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 16 K (two appearances)
Marcus Phillips: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R/ER. 4 BB, 8 K

Both teams are loaded with potential MLB Draft talent. The two teams combine for 13 Top 200 prospects on MLB.com's newest release.

Tennessee leads the way with eight. Arkansas has five.

Tennessee:

No. 9 Liam Doyle
No. 17 Gavin Kilen
No. 29 Andrew Fischer
No. 58 Dean Curley
No. 65 Marcus Phillips
No. 69 RHP AJ Russell
No. 119 RHP Tanner Franklin
No. 143 RHP Nate Snead

Arkansas:

No. 22 Wehiwa Aloy
No. 43 Zach Root
No. 50 Gage Wood
No. 55 Charles Davalan
No. 168 Brent Iredale

The series will run Saturday-Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.

