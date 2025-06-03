First look at Tennessee, Arkansas in Super Regional rematch
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 3 Arkansas will face No. 14 Tennessee in a best-of-three Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Volunteers beat the Demon Deacons 11-5 in a decisive Game 7 Monday night after being walked off Sunday.
Tennessee used their ace, lefty Liam Doyle, to get the final seven outs to punch its ticket to face the Razorbacks on 31 pitches.
Starting catcher Cannon Peebles was also ejected and will miss the first game of the series,
The Razorbacks won two out of three in the regular season series which was also in Fayetteville. Arkansas is 12-3 against the Volunteers in their last 15 games.
It is the first time that Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and Tennessee coach Tony Vitello will face off in the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers are trying to become the first team to repeat as national champions since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.
Here's how the two teams match up:
No. 3 Arkansas (46-15, 20-10 SEC)
Team Ranks: (NCAA/SEC)
Batting Average: .313 (16th/1st)
On-Base Percentage: .423 (20th/1st)
Slugging Percentage: .560 (6th/2nd)
Home Runs: 120 (6th/4th)
Runs : 519 (11th/1st)
Doubles: 112 (79th/7th)
Walks: 315 (30th/4th)
ERA: 3.95 (13th/5th)
WHIP: 1.22 (6th/3rd)
K/BB Ratio: 3.59 (1st/1st)
Stolen Bases: 47 (226th/13th)
Fielding Percentage: .984 (2nd/1st)
Regional Line-up Stats:
LF Charles Davalan: 3-for-11, 3B, 2 RBI
SS Wehiwa Aloy: 4-for-10, 2 HR, 6 RBI
RF Logan Maxwell: 4-for-12, 2 HR, 3 RBI
C Ryder Helfrick: 6-for-11, 3 HR, 6 RBI
2B Cam Kozeal: 6-for-13, 3 2B, 2 HR, 15 total bases
DH Kuhio Aloy: 3-for-12, 2 BB
3B Brent Iredale: 1-for-10, 2 BB, 2 HBP
1B Reese Robinett: 2-for-6, 6 BB
CF Justin Thomas Jr.: 2-for-12, HR, 3 RBI
Notable Pitching Performances:
Zach Root: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K
Parker Coil: 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Gage Wood: 6 IP, 3 H 3 R/ER, 0 BB, 13 K
Gabe Gaeckle: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 K
No. 14 Tennessee (46-17, 16-14 SEC)
Team Ranks: (NCAA/SEC)
Batting Average: .304 (34th/3rd)
On-Base Percentage: .414 (32nd/2nd)
Slugging Percentage: .553 (8th/3rd)
Home Runs: 126 (3rd/2nd)
Runs : 513 (13th/2nd)
Doubles: 116 (59th/6th)
Walks: 344 (10th/1st)
ERA: 3.92 (10th/4th)
WHIP: 1.28 (13th/6th)
K/BB Ratio: 3.22 (5th/4th)
Stolen Bases: 52 (204th/10th)
Fielding Percentage: .984 (2nd/1st)
*Note: Team stats do not include the game seven stats against Wake Forest
Regional Line-up Stats:
SS Gavin Kilen: 9-for-19, 2 2B, 3B
1B Andrew Fischer: 6-for-17, 2 2B, 2 HR, 8 RBI
CF Hunter Ensley: 3-for-15, 4 R
LF Dalton Bargo: 1-for-16, R, RBI
2B Dean Curley: 4-for-11, HR, 7 RBI
RF Reese Chapman: 2-for-13, HR, 5 RBI
DH Levi Clark: 2-for-13, HR
C Cannon Peebles: 3-for-11, 3 RBI
3B Manny Marin: 5-for-15, 5 RBI
Notable Pitching Performances:
Liam Doyle: 9 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 16 K (two appearances)
Marcus Phillips: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R/ER. 4 BB, 8 K
Both teams are loaded with potential MLB Draft talent. The two teams combine for 13 Top 200 prospects on MLB.com's newest release.
Tennessee leads the way with eight. Arkansas has five.
Tennessee:
No. 9 Liam Doyle
No. 17 Gavin Kilen
No. 29 Andrew Fischer
No. 58 Dean Curley
No. 65 Marcus Phillips
No. 69 RHP AJ Russell
No. 119 RHP Tanner Franklin
No. 143 RHP Nate Snead
Arkansas:
No. 22 Wehiwa Aloy
No. 43 Zach Root
No. 50 Gage Wood
No. 55 Charles Davalan
No. 168 Brent Iredale
The series will run Saturday-Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPN.