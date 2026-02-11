Van Horn Locks In Razorbacks' Weekend Rotation for Arlington

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn announced Monday morning who will start on the mound for the Razorbacks this coming weekend in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Considering what people have seen in the scrimmages, nobody was particularly surprised at who will be on the mound in the series.

Van Horn confirmed that Gabe Gaeckle will take the ball Friday night against Oklahoma State, Hunter Dietz will pitch Saturday vs. TCU, and Colin Fisher will start on Sunday against Texas Tech.

The Razorbacks also play a Monday game against Tarleton State, but Van Horn did not specify the starter for that contest.

“This weekend’s rotation is set but we’re still talking through that Monday starter,” Van Horn said. “We’ll make that decision as the weekend unfolds.”

Arkansas’ opening weekend schedule begins at 7 p.m. Friday against the Cowboys, with all three games at Globe Life Field.

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Gabe Gaeckle looking in for the sign in a game against the Missouri Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nelson Roman-Hogs on SI Images

Gabe Gaeckle Gets Friday Start

Gaeckle, a junior right-hander, will open the season on the mound. Last year, he threw 71.1 innings with a 4.42 ERA and 92 strikeouts while working both as a starter and reliever.

“Gabe’s experience as both a starter and reliever gives us flexibility, and we feel confident putting him out there Friday night,” Van Horn said about his role this year.

Gaeckle also earned All-American honors as a reliever last season and enters his draft-eligible junior year with expectations to lead the rotation.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn visiting with national media at practice for the Super Regional against the Tennessee Volunteers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Hunter Dietz Ready for Saturday

The Razorbacks’ Saturday starter, Dietz, has battled injuries since arriving on campus but is healthy entering the season.

“Hunter’s been working hard and we feel good about where he’s at,” Van Horn said. “We’re looking forward to seeing him go out there Saturday.”

Dietz had limited appearances in recent seasons due to health setbacks, but his return to full strength provides depth and experience for the Arkansas rotation.

In a scrimmage this past Saturday, Dietz allowed 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits and 1 walk, and struck out 6 during a 4-inning scrimmage. He threw 45 of 70 pitches for strikes.

Apparently, according to some reports, Dietz had strong outings when the team was forced to scrimmage indoors earlier in the preseason due to weather.

Razorbacks pitcher Colin Fisher delivers during a scrimmage Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Colin Fisher Gets Sunday Assignment

Sunday’s starter will be Colin Fisher, who also worked his way back from a torn UCL last year. Van Horn pointed to Fisher’s resilience and work ethic when discussing the Sunday assignment:

“Colin’s come back strong from his injury,” Van Horn said. “We’ve seen good progress out of him and he’s earned this start.”

Fisher’s recovery and return to the rotation brings another seasoned arm to the Razorbacks’ weekend plans.

“Fisher did it again for, like, the fourth weekend in a row, where all he does is get people out and throw strikes,” Van Horn said. “We just feel like he deserves a shot.”

Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Peyton Lee during scrimmage at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

No Monday Starter Announced Yet

While Arkansas’ four-game slate includes a Monday game vs. Tarleton State, Van Horn left the starter for that contest unspecified, saying the coaching staff will decide closer to game time.

“We want to give our guys the best chance to succeed and we’ll make that choice as we gather more information from this weekend’s games,” Van Horn said.

There were some people saying good things about right-hander Peyton Lee through the scrimmages, but he's not one of the three starters. He might be in the conversaton about Monday's game.

